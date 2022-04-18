Pavilion Kuala Lumpur presents spectacular showcase for Hari Raya 2022

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s premier shopping destination, is presnting an international dynamic to its festivities as borders finally reopened on April 1.

Partnering with the Embassy of Iran for the first time, ‘Eid In Harmony’ is an international, cross-cultural showcase that celebrates the heritage, culture, and traditions of both Malaysia and Iran.

Following the celebration of the Persian New Year from 2 – 7 April with authentic Iranian products and interactive activities at the Centre Court, Pavilion KL has transformed into a spectacular Hari Raya celebration, showcasing both Malaysian and Iranian culture through festive décor, gifts, activities, and shopping experiences until 16 May.

Pavilion KL has also partnered with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia, Kraftangan Malaysia and Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL) to present Malaysia’s stunning handicrafts, arts, and culture, to promote Malaysia’s local craftsmanship at the ‘Eid In Harmony’ Marketplace.

Dato’ Joyce Yap, Chief Executive Officer of Retail, Pavilion KL, said, “With the Malaysian borders now open to international visitors, we expect to see a major multiplier effect on several tourism-related sectors. Flights will resume, hotel room occupancies will rise, and as Malaysia’s premier shopping destination, we are confident that our foot traffic will increase significantly. Pavilion KL marks this long-awaited moment to present yet another magnificent festive campaign to our visitors.

H.E. Ali Asghar Mohammadi, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Malaysia, said, “Iran and Malaysia share the same Islamic values and Asian traditions which uphold respect for the family and society. Cultural discourse is all about making the right perceptions about others through better understanding and respecting others.

“I believe by active and meaningful cultural diplomacy utilising the exchange of ideas, values, and traditions and of course by performing arts, live music, film screening, handicrafts, food and tourism, we would be able to know each other better and entertain the beauty and diversity of other cultures. I am also very pleased and grateful that two governments and private entities are supporting the enhancement of our cultural programmes and intellectual engagements.

Here’s what you can expect from the showcase at Pavilion KL:

For a unique shopping experience at the Centre Court, shoppers can pick up Raya gifts and souvenirs from a variety of Malaysian and Iranian handicrafts on sale.

Festive treats and shopping at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Besides checking out the decorations, plenty of festive treats and shopping await at Pavilion KL this festive period. Shop for your stylish Raya outfit at Variante, match it with a beautiful headscarf from Arzu or dUCK, and find your signature scent from Arabian Oud. For some exciting entertainment, catch the latest blockbusters at Dadi Cinema, then cap off your day with a delectable Middle Eastern iftar at Al Halabi Gourmet Restaurant and visit Pavilion KL’s newest café The Coffee Academïcs for coffee and dessert.

You’ll also be rewarded when you shop this Raya. With a minimum spend of RM150 (or RM100 with Maybank Credit or Charge Cards), shoppers will receive exclusive Raya packets inspired by Iranian and Malaysian architectural motifs. Complimentary RM20 dining vouchers are also available with a minimum spend of RM200, and with a minimum spend of RM300, shoppers will receive a toiletries pouch and gift set. With Maybank as Pavilion KL’s official banking partner for 2022, cardholders will receive a complimentary Corelle Livingware Four-Piece Set with RM1,000 spent in a single receipt and a Vision Casserole Dish with RM2,000 spent.

All images by Pavilion Kuala Lumpur