Check out these 8 bustling shopping markets if you’re visiting Seoul soon

South Korea is removing mandatory quarantine for international travellers who are fully vaccinated. If you’re planning to visit Seoul soon, don’t miss out on their shopping markets.

An important aspect of every Seoul itinerary is a visit to each of its thriving shopping markets. Featuring underground malls with jaw-dropping bargains and streets with more luxury brands than a fashion show, there’s no dearth of wallet-emptying spots in the city. We’ve rounded up a list of places that locals frequent and tourists swear by.

The world has begun to open up, with travel restrictions slowly transitioning into being a thing of the past. It’s safe to say that there’s no better time than now to whip out your planners and save up for that bucket-list vacation you’d been hoping to embark on. And if that happens to be a visit to the diverse, buzzing megacity of Seoul, then an indispensable part of your itinerary is bound to be shopping.

Koreans are known to use the expression “salam-ui naemsae,” which translates to “the smell of people,” to refer to the essence of being surrounded by humanity. Being one with the crowd, irrespective of personal relationships is an important part of Korean culture. This is in part why markets are central to the community and locals often head to them to engage with each other, whether by exchanging stories or merchandise. Naturally, if you’d like to truly immerse yourself in the ways of the Land of the Morning Calm, markets are the way to go.

This could mean browsing through antiques in one district and trying on the latest trends in fashion in another. Not to mention, the host of stores that sell all the different products you’d need for your 10-step Korean skincare routine. From a dizzyingly large selection of socks and bags to choice sunglasses and electronics, there’s something in the city for everyone. There’s also the opportunity to sample some of the region’s most delicious street food along the way as well. Here’s our guide to shopping markets in Seoul.

Give your wallet a workout at these shopping markets in Seoul

Myeongdong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Seoul (@visitseoul_official)

Perhaps the most popular shopping spot in Seoul, Myeongdong is a tourist hub. That said, locals also head here for incredible deals on all things skincare. Any cosmetic brand that you could think of, this market has it. Salespeople often stand outside shops and hand visitors free samples of face masks and serums. And many tourists head into stores to try samples of products and allow the staff to guide them through a skincare routine that best suits their skin.

Myeongdong also has a ton of clothing stores to shop from, and the products on display change with every season and every new trend. You’ll spot fashion vloggers on their next low-budget styling challenge looking for outfits here. Besides this, the jewellery, handbags, and shoes from local and international brands are worth checking out. While shopping, dig into delicious hotteok, tteokbokki, and hwegori gamja from the thong of street food booths. Shops here open by 11:00 am and stay open until 10:00 pm.

Hongdae

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @abigail_faiheng

Major skincare and fashion brands meet artistic, fun murals in this popular part of Seoul. Hongdae Shopping area has outlets of Tony Moly, H&M, Etude House, Innisfree, Bershka and a lot more than you can shop from. Be sure to get a tax refund receipt while here! The street also has a throng of street shops, book shops, and art galleries to check out. Most locals head here for the nightlife, but you’ll find plenty dipping into the stores for a pair of jeans or new shoes or haggling over a coat with a vendor on the street. The area around Hongik University as well as Ewha Woman’s University (a little away from Hongdae), in particular, are perfect for the latest trends at affordable rates.

If you’re in Seoul for a short amount of time, head to Hongdae on a Saturday. From March to November, the place hosts the Hongdae Free Market, featuring local vendors offering unique handmade goodies and you get the opportunity to interact with them as you shop. Street artists and musicians also perform here during this time and you’ll find many crowds gathered around a group of young people dancing to the latest Kpop single.

Namdaemun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hello La Corée (@hellolacoree)

Offering a true local shopping experience, head to the oldest and largest market in South Korea. Dating back to 1414, Namdaemun market was believed to have been set up by King Taejong of the Joseon Dynasty, primarily featuring bamboo, fish, grain, and other produce. After a series of wars and economic downturns, people headed to the market to sell anything they could.

Today, you’ll find dedicated spots for children’s clothing, adult clothing, accessories, electronics, cosmetics, jewellery, daily essentials and more. Since vendors produce their own products, prices here are quite affordable and haggling is common. Although most vendors sit right outside, there are plenty of stores lining the streets that locals frequent. The best part? The market never shuts down, with vendors in the area open for business 24/7. Street performers are a common sight here as well.

Dongdaemun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Korean Adventure (@korean_adventure)

Located in the Eastern part of Seoul, Dongdaemun is one of the most buzzing destinations in the city. As you walk out of the subway station here, you’ll find the popular Dongdaemun Design Plaza, designed by Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid and holds many fashion shows and exhibitions where you can get your hands on one-of-a-kind souvenirs and trinkets. Right around it are several shopping complexes, thousands of speciality shops, and a must-visit night market. On display are the latest trends in Korean fashion at unbelievable prices. This is also the best spot to shop for sneakers. The market thrives at night and it’s a good idea to head here after dark, to shop and eat street food until 5:00 am every day of the week.

Gangnam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Wu (@kk_achara)

Popularised by Kpop singer Psy’s popular eponymous song, Gangnam is one of Seoul’s most wealthy regions. Popular flagship stores like Kakao Friends and Line Friends are frequented here, as are major cosmetic, clothing, and electronic brands in the world. Within Gangnam, head to Apgujeong Rodeo Street for wall-to-wall boutiques, luxury brand stores, and accessory shops. This is the spot where most plastic surgery clinics operate. In the 90s, this was the place rich people would walk down, clad in branded clothes, much like the Beverly Hills Rodeo Drive.

But if you’re on a budget, head straight to the Express Bus Terminal Station, or Goto Mall, which is the largest underground shopping centre in Gangnam and one of the most popular shopping markets in Seoul. It has trending clothes, cosmetics, and accessories on display. You could shop here until 10:00 pm or longer, just be sure to carry cash with you since cards aren’t easily accepted.

Insadong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eat and Go (@_eat_and_go_)

If you’d like to take a few traditional souvenirs home with you, this place in Seoul is where you should head to. There are a throng of wooden tea houses, boutique stores, galleries, and street vendors who sell everything from Korean snacks and art to hanbok (traditional clothing) and hanji (traditional teas). Antique shops line the streets as well, as do stationery stores, book stores and art supply stores. Pop into a neighbourhood restaurant for authentic Korean lunch or look for stores selling bean and chocolate-filled bread resembling fish and other quirky shapes, while you’re here. Shops usually shut by 8:00 pm.

Itaewon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brenda 브렌다 ☁️ (@pinkbingsoo)

Known as the international district, and the mini melting pot of Seoul, a lot of expats head to this part of town. You’ll easily find someone who speaks English or other languages from around the world at one of the many cafes, clubs, lounges, restaurants, and bars that line this region. The party central of Seoul is also known for its shopping street, which is located near Itaewon station. A range of shops with clothes, food, bags, shoes, antiques, and other trinkets are present here, with local tailors offering custom-made apparels. Itaewon also has some of the best bakeries in the city, with a range of different cakes, breads, and desserts to choose from.

Songpa-Gu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seoul Travel Guide | 서울 여행 가이드 (@seoul.southkorea)

This spot in Seoul is home to Lotte World Tower, a 123-story skyscraper that is the tallest building in South Korea and the sixth tallest in the world. Inside are galleries, cafes, and a luxury hotel that has the best view of the city. But when it comes to shopping, head on over to the Lotte World Mall, which has a throng of luxury stores with the latest fashion trends, accessories, books, shoes, cosmetics, stationery, and more. Stores stay open until 10:00 pm.

Which of these shopping markets do you look forward to visiting the most on your trip to Seoul?

This article first appeared on Travel + Leisure India.