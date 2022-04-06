Thailand sees an influx of tourists as travel restrictions ease

Since the ease of travel restrictions, the streets of Thailand are packed with elephant pants and tuk tuks, which only means one thing: international travellers.

Here’s the latest news regarding travel restrictions for Thailand. Since 1 April 2022, the government’s COVID-19 task force scrapped the pre-arrival RT-PCR test as a travel requirement. So, for now, international travellers can enter the Land of Smiles simply by applying for the ‘Thailand Pass’ QR code through the official website.

However, the protocol after landing still stands. Upon arrival, fully-vaccinated travellers under the Test & Go scheme have to take an RT-PCR test and spend their first night in the country at one of the SHA+ hotels. Here, they wait for the test result while staying positive that it’s negative.

Now, onto the economic-beneficial news. Since the recent ease of travel restrictions, Thailand has seen an influx of tourists. On the afternoon of Sunday, 3 April 2022, Suvarnabhumi International Airport was packed with international travellers, almost reaching pre-pandemic levels. Numerous new inbound flights are heading toward Thailand and the country is ready to welcome more tourists. The rules eased just in time for Songkran celebrations which take place from 13-15 April 2022.

It’s heartwarming to see the streets of Thailand packed with tourists again. It’s been a while since the country has seen farangs wearing elephant pants and riding tuk tuks, you know, the usual ‘tourist in Thailand starter pack’ things.

[Hero image credit: Philip Myrtorp; featured image credit: Hanson Lu/Unsplash]

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok