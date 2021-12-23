The Waterfront @ParkCity puts on dazzling display of festive illuminations

This festive season, The Waterfront @ParkCity has put on a stunning display of enchanting Christmas lights in its multiple award-winning township of Desa ParkCity.

Looking for something to do this Christmas? Take a stroll among the bright lights and festive ambience at The Waterfront @ParkCity. Besides the merry Yuletide decorations, you can also take memorable photos to mark the holiday season in several Instagrammable areas of The Waterfront @ParkCity.

Decked in Christmas lights till 2nd Jan 2022, the festive atrium features 20-feet trees adorned in rich classic festive colours of red and gold. There’s also a welcoming ‘Noel Perch’ where visitors can capture festive pictures with the perfect charming backdrop.



Gold reindeers graze throughout the centre, while at the ‘Park Entrance’, visitors are greeted by sparkling Christmas carriage and twinkling baubles and lights.

Looking for last-minute holiday gifts? There are also merry bazaar stalls offering plenty of gift ideas and on weekends, talented buskers can be seen performing Christmas numbers and well-loved tunes in the centre from 4pm to 9pm.

Take a romantic stroll along Central Park in the evenings that has been transported into the enchanting colours of “The Magical Garden”.

Over 9,888 LED lights illuminating the trees have been specially curated and designed to bring about a magical aura of colours and bright hopes to usher in the New Year 2022.

The Magical Garden invites visitors to marvel at its brilliant festive lights that run from the stream all the way to the lake and ends at Central Park, maintaining its presence till 15 Feb 2022.

For more details, please visit The Waterfront, Desa ParkCity Facebook or Instagram.

All images by ParkCity.