Here are the latest updates on Malaysia’s international borders reopening on April 1

What are the latest updates ever since it was announced that Malaysia’s borders are reopening on April 1?

A little over two years since Malaysia closed its doors entirely to tourists due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is set to reopen its international borders fully in a couple of weeks.

In the lead-up to re-embrace tourism on a massive scale, Malaysia had introduced the Langkawi international tourism bubble and VTL initiatives with Singapore, Thailand and Cambodia, whereby mandatory quarantine is exempted. These “baby steps” will be superseded once Malaysia fully reopens.

Here’s what we know about Malaysia’s international borders reopening so far:

As of writing, a comprehensive list of SOPs is yet to be made available, although it has been reported that criteria will be revealed two weeks before the commencement date.

What we are aware of thus far is that inbound passengers are required to undergo a PCR test two days prior to departure and a professional RTK test* 24 hours upon arrival to Malaysia.

Additionally, foreign travellers will no longer need to apply for a My Travel Pass, but will have to download the MySejahtera contact tracing application.

According to Senior Minister Hishammuddin Hussein based on a CNA report, upon reopening, there will only be one set of SOPs. It will, however, comprise 10 requirements, including the wearing of face masks, physical distancing and vaccination requirements for various activities.

Furthermore, reports suggest that Sabah will have its own set of SOPs revised from the one issued by the Malaysian government. Discussions will take place among state officials after the SOP is presented by the federal government.

“There may be a need to improve the SOP for Sabah as the state receives many visitors by boat from the two neighbouring countries namely the Philippines and Indonesia.

“Whatever it is Sabah wants to ensure every international visitor to the state is fully vaccinated with the booster dose,” said Sabah State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun in a Bernama article via Malay Mail.

International visitors will be issued digital travellers’ cards

Based on a March 19 report, inbound foreign travellers will be presented with digital travellers’ cards when borders reopen through MySejahtera, Malaysia’s contact tracing app.

“It will be a pre-departure condition for travellers intending to visit the country to download the MySejahtera app and upload their test results and fill in a form.

“They will then be issued a traveller’s card on the MySejahtera before being allowed to board the aircraft at the port of origin,” Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced.

*In the same report, Khairy presented an alternative to RTK testing to inbound travellers. “Travellers will have the option to take the breathalyser test at the airport instead of the RTK test which is required to be done within 24-hours upon arrival,” he said, adding the cost will be borne by the travellers.

Book your flights to Malaysia here

Main image credit: Photo by Azri Suratmin from Pexels

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.