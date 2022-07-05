What to do in Penang: Elevate your trip with these luxury experiences

When planning a trip to Penang, it’s best to plan out the itinerary as the island has plenty of thrilling experiences to explore and tourist hot spots to visit. For an exceptional experience, this is a list of what to do in Penang to make your trip unlike any other.

Specifically for those who already frequent this state, you probably know popular locales like the back of your hand. To complement our hotel and dining guides, we round up these luxury experiences so you can savour and enjoy your trip to the Pearl of the Orient that much more.

So if you’re a fan of aquatic activities and teeing off at top golf courses, keep reading to discover more of Penang’s opulent offerings.

What to do in Penang for a deluxe escape

Set sail with Straits Quay Sunrise Cruise

Whether you’re a couple looking for adventure in the open sea or a family that wants to venture out and take in the breathtaking atmosphere with the little ones, hopping on a catamaran definitely tops this list. As of 2019, the coast of Penang has been listed as the world’s top 10 — so book yourself a yacht and sail into the sunny coast to soak in our forever summer.

The team is ready to take you on a private cruise around Penang Island, Pulau Payar, and Langkawi. You can book your experience here.

Tee off at Bukit Jawi Golf Resort

What a sight. Image credit: Bukit Jawi Golf Resort

Located just 45 minutes away from the Penang International Airport, you can immediately head to Bukit Jawi Golf Resort to hit the links with your buds. With two distinct courses to explore, it’s the perfect spot to head to for golfers of all handicaps. Choose between The Hill Course and the Lake Course and put your golfing skill to the test.

Discover more here.

Unwind at Chi, The Spa at Shangri-La Rasa Sayang Penang

Refresh at Chi, The Spa before you continue your Penang jaunt. Image credit: Shangri-La Rasa Sayang Penang

After a long day traversing the cityscape, a trip to the spa is going to be just what you need. At Chi, The Spa, you can book either a solo wellness journey or a retreat for couples. Either way, you choose to go, the spa has made sure to include massages for every option. Each treatment takes less than three hours, so you can pop by for a quick pampering session and go back to painting the town red in no time at all.

The price starts at RM688, and you can book yours here.

Shop ‘til you drop at the Gurney Plaza

Get all you need here at Gurney Plaza, Penang. Image credit: CapitaLand

In case of a shopping emergency, head over to Gurney Plaza and have all your wants and needs sorted in one place. With luxury watch labels like TAG Heuer and Rado and perfume ateliers like Le Labo and Parfums Christian Dior, you will have a grand time shopping and perusing around Gurney Plaza.

Check out the directory here.

Enjoy fine dining across Penang

Penang has a wealth of delicious fine dining to choose from. From decadent seafood to upscale French delicacies, the island’s dining options will spoil your tastebuds, leaving you wanting more.

Read more here.

