The world’s first space hotel is set to launch in 2025

Taking a holiday to space may soon become a real possibility. If a vacation on earth is just too mainstream and ordinary for you, consider taking a getaway to a galaxy far away — to the world’s first space hotel.

Space travel has become a reality, thanks to several programs launching men (and women) into space. And yes, we mean Jeff Bezos, Sirisha Bandla, Richard Branson, and the others who went with them. And now, once you go to space, you can stay at a space hotel.

This is all set to become a reality three years from now. Orbital Assembly Corp. has announced plans for two space stations, which will have the capacity to accommodate tourists, reports People.