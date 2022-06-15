Travelling soon? Here’s what you should know if you’re going to renew your passport

Travelling soon but need to renew your Malaysian passport first? No use for the 13th most-powerful passport in the world if it has expired.

Plenty of water has passed under the bridge in the past two years. From couples being forced to live apart due to international border closure to cabin fever born of the inability to travel overseas, the respite is finally granted by the Malaysian government. Citizens can now hop on a plane and quench wanderlust.

Hold on, what if your passport expired? Unlike pre-pandemic where you could simply walk into the Immigration Department office unannounced and expect to obtain a new lease in an hour, things are now done a tad differently.

Here is a list of things to know if you intend to renew your Malaysian passport.

Walk-ins have resumed

From May 9 2022, you can walk in for a passport renewal instead of having to place an appointment on the website. In order to accommodate more applications daily, immigration offices around the country have extended their opening hours. You can expect to wait for 1-2 hours for your passport renewal application to be completed.

Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Putrajaya, Johor Bahru, Negeri Sembilan, and Melaka offices have operated every Saturday from 8am to 1 pm, while immigration offices located at various UTC locations in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Johor Bahru will have extended to 10pm.

Online renewal

Save yourself the trouble of booking, waiting, and rushing over to the venue. The Malaysian passport can be renewed online, albeit you are required to collect it in person. The most demanding task remains meeting the stringent photo requirement.

Renew online here

E-payment, no cash

The reason you might want to renew now even if you have no plans to fly in the immediate future is to take advantage of the significant savings. The fee levied on the 5-year validity for 13- and 59-year-olds is RM200. Senior citizens pay only RM100. If you are renewing your passport in person, bear in mind that only credit cards, debit cards and Touch ‘n Go e-wallets are acceptable. Cash has been outlawed. You still receive the new passport an hour after the payment has been made.

Hero and feature images by ConvertKit on Unsplash

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur