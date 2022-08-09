Hong Kong reduces COVID-19 quarantine to three days for all tourists

The Hong Kong government has announced the biggest easing of its COVID-19 restrictions and quarantine regulations since the pandemic began. In this morning’s briefing, Chief Executive John Lee announced that the seven-day mandatory hotel quarantine currently in place will be cut to three days, with four days of “health monitoring” to follow.

Starting Friday, August 12, arrivals to Hong Kong will undergo a three-day hotel quarantine with four days of health monitoring. Here’s what you need to know.

What know about the latest Hong Kong easing of COVID-19 restrictions:

During the four days of health monitoring, arrivals are free to leave home with a negative daily rapid antigen test (RAT) result; however, they will still not be permitted to enter vaccine-pass venues during that period.

#BREAKING Hong Kong to shorten mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals from 7 days to 3 days hotel QT plus 4 days of health monitor.



During the 4 days, the person can leave home with daily RAT negative test result but cannot enter vaccine pass-required venues. — Xinqi Su 蘇昕琪 (@XinqiSu) August 8, 2022

The Hong Kong government also announced the implementation of Red, Yellow and Blue Codes.

Those who are COVID positive will be marked as red, and will not be permitted to leave isolation.

Those under monitoring will be marked as yellow, but will be allowed to leave for work, school and be able to take public transportation with a negative RAT test result. They will not be permitted to enter vaccine pass venues (ie: restaurants and bars) during this period.

Those once all clear of monitoring and testing negative will be marked as blue.

The changes were made as the government noted seven-day hotel quarantine was “not cost-effective” and the majority of cases will be caught within the initial three-day period.

Main and Feature Image Credit: Ryan Mac/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong