6 most stunning hotels in Busan, South Korea to spend the night at

Now that borders are opening, it’s time to check destinations off your travel bucket list. If you’re looking to travel out of Seoul, there’s no better place to start than Busan.

For starters, it’s located at the southeastern tip of the Korean Peninsula, so you’ll be sure to get quite a different scenery compared to the bustle of the capital city. The port city, famed for its incredibly fresh seafood and sprawling beaches, is the perfect destination for a summer affair, so you can best bet we’re spending time here during the warmer months of June to August.

After traversing through a stunning beachside temple (Haedong Yonggung Temple), feasting on some fresh seafood at Jagalchi Market and taking photos at Gamcheon Culture Village, it’s time to rest your tired feet. Don’t fret, we’ve got you covered.

To help you along your next trip to the second largest city of South Korea, we’ve put together a list of some of the best hotels in Busan here — all Instagram-worthy of course — that range from beach-side options to boutique locales in hipster neighbourhoods.

Here are the best hotels in Busan, South Korea to spend the night at:

(Hero and featured image credit: Park Hyatt Busan)