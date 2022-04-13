7 holiday packages to book for a fun trip to Singapore

Now that borders are finally open and life is starting to return to normalcy, we can finally visit Singapore for a fun-filled holiday again.

If you are setting your sight on our neighbour across the causeway, these are the best holiday packages in Singapore in April 2022.

With Easter and Nuzul Al-Quran on the horizon, hotels here have dived deep to give you the best possible experience out of your long weekend, not only through special brunches and afternoon teas, but also with fun experiences that the young (and young at heart) will enjoy.

The Capitol Kempinski and The Clan Hotel are also celebrating anniversaries, which means that you can expect special deals and activities this month that would make your stay even more memorable.

If you’re a coffee lover, JW Marriott and Nespresso are celebrating Earth Day and coffee with a special staycation package that might just keep you up all night — wink, wink.

Otherwise, forget the land and air, and take to the seas instead. Royal Caribbean and its latest Spectrum of the Seas cruise promises up to four nights of good food, excellent service, and plenty of fun.

Ready to get away from it all?

7 best holiday packages in Singapore to book in April 2022: