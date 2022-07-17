The best luxury hotels in Paris, France

Planning to visit the romantic city of Paris, but aren’t sure which are the best luxury hotels?
One of the world’s most visited cities, Paris is always a good idea if you’re looking to dip your toes into French culture. And if you’re visiting Paris, you’ll want to make that experience memorable by staying in the best luxury hotels.
There are endless reasons to visit the city, but one that’ll leave us lingering just a bit longer is a couple of nights at a luxury locale. One might argue that a more economical option would serve you perfectly well on a cultural exploration around the city, but let’s face it — waking up nestled in plush bed to a stunning view River Seine just across your room’s terrace balcony just hits different.
Can’t decide on one for this trip? Don’t fret, your next flight back to the City of Love is just another click away.
The best luxury hotels in Paris to check into now:
(Hero and featured image credit: Alexandre Tabaste for Cheval Blanc Paris)
Jump To / Table of Contents
An experience at Cheval Blanc is always one to remember, and its Parisian outpost is no exception. The 76-key establishment is a private locale suitable for lovers, friends and family who desire that exclusivity, complete with floor-to-ceiling views of the River Seine in the soothing bedrooms.
While most Cheval Blanc properties boasts a Guerlain Spa, Cheval Blanc Paris is home to a Dior spa, offering your regular treatment sessions and 30-minute “Happiness Shots” — concentrated treatments that’ll add a shine to your eyes, a spring in your step and puckering of your lips for the perfect “It girl” moment as you strut down Champs-Élysées.
Le Bristol is fashioned in classic French regalia — think marble flooring and crystal chandeliers. While you won’t be able to find your modern bells and whistles here, it makes up for the contemporary touch with a supremely comfortable bed, heated bathrooms floors (a godsend on cold mornings), with many rooms facing a gorgeous interior courtyard. Read our review here to find out more about its indoor rooftop pool and delicious offerings.
Hôtel de Crillon, a Rosewood hotel reopened in 2017 after a four year renovation project, armed with 124 rooms and suites (2 of which have been designed by Karl Lagerfeld) and a style of clean lines and an understated palette that’s pleasant to the weary eye. Butlers are assigned to all rooms in case you need something extra, and the other hotel amenities include a Rosewood spa and indoor pool, a hair salon and men’s grooming services.
Nolinski Paris has a good mix between modernity and opulence — abstract art and geometric lines are contrasted with marble and gold finishes for the perfect balance of the two. While we’re not resting our feet in the well-appointed rooms, you’ll find us in the subterranean spa, in the sauna or the Hammam, otherwise we’ll be dipping our toes in the uber-styish 16-metre pool. Did we mention personal trainers can be booked on request too? There’s no excuse to skip the gym even on holiday.
Family-owned Le Pavillion de la Reine’s biggest pull is the attentive service they provide — the staff are always up for a chat without making too much of a fuss, so you’ll feel right at home here. The ivy-covered exterior of the 17th century mansion and warm colour scheme transports guests right to the a luxurious countryside escape without ever having to leave Paris, with each of the 56 rooms styled differently from one another. After a trip to the generous breakfast bar, borrow a bicycle from the hotel at no extra cost to discover and explore the city for yourselves.
Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris is where you’d want to be if your idea of a stay includes feeling all sorts of aristocratic. The Art Deco locale opened its doors to the world in 1928, fashioned in opulent interiors, stunning tapestries, crystal chandeliers — you name it. Each of the 244 rooms come in the iconic French, Louis XV-style, complete with marble bathrooms and Bulgari products to boot. In-house dining options Le Cinq, Le George and L’Orangerie have also retained their five stars in the 2022 Michelin Guide, meaning to say foodies will definitely want to make their reservations at the establishment asap.
Quaint spaces have a different kind of charm to them. Relais Christine is nestled in a 17th century townhouse with only 48 rooms to spare, and the home-away-from-home atmosphere is further elevated with the endearing, mangolia-perfumed courtyard and comfortable sofas in the lounge that’s flanked by a crackling fireplace. While you won’t find a pool here, the warm, highly-personalised service, cosy rooms and Spa Guerlain more than makes up for it.
Paris’ only officially designated château-hotel is located in the pleasant 16th arrondissement, just a stroll away from the gorgeous Boulogne woods and the Frank Gehry-designed Louis Vuitton Foundation. You’ll be swept away by the old-world opulence with its mixed fabrics, patterns, wallpapers, and ornate decorative objects, but the hotel has managed to keep it elegant and romantic with its use of colours and clean lines. There are many things to love about the establishment, but one space we cannot forget about is the gardens, home to a cheery gazebo bar that’s ideal for warm summer nights.
Hôtel Le Cinq Codet focuses less on the grandeur, and more so the sleek wood panelling, plush white beds and clean lines that modern hotels across the world spotlight these days. That being said, there are some interesting layouts within the 67 room offerings that might intrigue the contemporary traveller. Four suites, for instance, come with terraces and with views of Les Invalides and/or the Eiffel Tower, while stylish duplexes that available for booking render the place to feel like you’re living your own mini apartment in the city.
With Champs-Elysées and the grand Parc Monceau just a short 10-minute walk away, you should expect the Le Royal Monceau to be nothing less than a stay for those who enjoy the finer things in life. Art lovers can find roundups of the latest exhibitions in rooms, curated by the hotel’s very own ‘art concierge’, Julie Eugène, who’s also available for guests for advice on art and cultural excursions. If you’re looking for something else to do, the luxurious, palace-grade hotel also has its own art bookshop and a 99-seat cinema, fitted with champagne and Pierre Hermé popcorn for intimate screenings.
Park Hyatt Paris-Vendome was recently refreshed together with American designer Ed Tuttle, who brings to the space sumptuous dark wood paneling and gilded accent moldings for a touch of modernity. In your room, you’ll find Hermès and Guerlain beauty products, along with an addictive bespoke scent from Christophe Laudamiel. On the whole, the locale is popular with celebrity guests — the drive-in through the rear entrance is shuttered, so you can be assured that privacy is clearly key here at the sophisticated hotel.