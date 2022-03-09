9 best luxury resorts in Thailand for a relaxing tropical vacation

With the Malaysia-Thailand VTL coming into effect in mid-March, there’s no better time than now to travel to the Land of Smiles. If you can’t wait to escape the hustle and bustle of life for a relaxing holiday, look no further than these luxury properties in Thailand.

Each spectacular in architecture, generous with amenities, and situated in the quiet(er) parts of the country, these resorts are perfect for those looking for a quick getaway to relax and recharge. From Chiang Mai and Hua Hin to Koh Samui, here are nine best luxury resorts in Thailand to bookmark for your next well-deserved holiday.

9 best luxury resorts in Thailand for your next getaway: