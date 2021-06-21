A yoga retreat does wonders for escaping the mundane for much-needed solace. From ceremonial gatherings to morning yoga sessions, clean diet to restorative breathwork, the best yoga retreats in the world have so much to offer to zen-seekers who want to partake in the unification of their mind, body and soul.

Check out these places around the globe where you can immerse yourself in a yogic lifestyle and truly unwind.

Best yoga retreats in the world:

Sen Wellness Sanctuary, Sri Lanka

The Sen Wellness Sanctuary is a highly acclaimed retreat centre founded by Dr Sam Kankanamge on the southern coast of Sri Lanka. With the state-of-the-art au naturel accommodations in Cabanas or huts, the sanctuary offers the ultimate luxury to be surrounded by trees where you can relax to the sounds of rustling jungles and birds. The daily yoga classes include Kundalini, Vinyasa and Yin yoga.

Ananda in the Himalayas, Rishikesh, India

Every detail at Ananda in the Himalayas is well thought out – from the private pools, regal décor and landscaped gardens that overlook Ganga beach with decadent Ayurvedic meals. The property is perched on the top of a hill and the stay comes with plenty of luxurious extras. You can choose from daily Yoga sessions, mediation, Ayurveda and Vedanta practices in the lap of nurturing Sal forests and tranquil vistas to make the most of your wellness journey.

Sanará, Tulum, Mexico

Sanará is Spanish for ‘you will heal’ and this luxury retreat on the Tulum beach aims to revitalise both mind and body with its immersive wellness experience. The ocean-front Yoga studio, beach garden sanctuaries, conscious kitchen offerings and dynamic itinerary of activities make it the ultimate holistic hangout for zen-seekers.

Absolute Sanctuary, Thailand

This laid-back sanctuary, managed by AUMA Hospitality, offers a spiritual enclave with its 22 one-to-one Yoga and detox programs across 15 categories. The guests can enjoy nutritious and balanced superfood meals and comprehensive wellness consultations for days to a month-long intensive retreat.

Blue Spirit, Costa Rica

Located on top of a hill with majestic views of the Pacific and Guiones Beach in Nosara, Blue Spirit is highly acclaimed for its serene surroundings, vibrant international community of yoga teachers, sages and holistic lifestyle. They run week-long yoga retreats that are focused on cultivating mindfulness, self-reflection, healing and relaxation.

Wildflower Hall, Shimla, India

With the breathtaking backdrop of the Himalayas, this haven of tranquillity draws in seekers to rejuvenate and recharge. The yoga classes at Wildflower Hall are instructed one-to-one by experienced practitioners and include postures and breathing techniques. You can take an early morning walk into the forest around the property and enjoy local Himalayan delicacies by the bonfire. Personalised yoga sessions can also be requested.

Tri, Sri Lanka

A tranquil hideaway in the South of Sri Lanka, Tri offers the ultimate tropical holistic getaway with an immersive yoga experience. The resort offers the physical and spiritual practice of Quantum Yoga and dynamic healing through breathwork and meditation taught by the founder and yoga instructor Lara Drummond.

Shambala Gatherings, Sweden

This go-slow retreat centre nestled within the wild forest of Bergslagen doubles up as a yoga retreat and respite for weary travellers. You can get the best of both worlds with afternoon invigorating yoga sessions and relaxing evening spas. You can take long walks in the forests, enjoy water meditation, kirtans or simply hike nearby to invite full immersion in the pure natural bliss.

Kamalaya, Thailand

Modelled on the nature-inspired architecture and tasteful interiors, this luxurious wellness retreat is definitely one of the most luxurious and best yoga retreats in the world, overlooking the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Thailand. Their wellness programs include Yoga, meditation, Ayurvedic traditional massages, personal mediation, pranayama practices and more for deep relaxation and smooth even the most creased brows.

Como Shambala Estate, Bali

Away from bustling Ubud, you will find this Balinese retreat outside of the city and nestled in a rainforest valley. You can take private yoga sessions in a serene estate adjacent to the babbling Ayung river. They have experts who visit from all over the world to teach about reflexology, Pilates and nutrition among other things.

(Main image credit: Patrick McGregor on Unsplash)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.