Be@Two adds a touch of elegance to casual dining at One World Hotel Petaling Jaya

When creating a soothing ambience, the award-winning One World Hotel showcase world-class expertise through Be@Two, its newest casual dining and event venue.

Located on Level 2, the calming café is surrounded by lush greenery with floor-to-ceiling windows allowing natural sunlight to brighten the comfortable setting. Warm ambient lighting in the evening creates a romantic atmosphere with a perfect view to enjoy stunning sunsets.

A warm and welcoming dining outlet with Parisian charm, the scent of freshly baked pastries entices all to explore the inviting wonderland. From hand-crafted baguettes and croissants to Danish pastries, scones, and tarts, each creation is lovingly made in-house by Be@Two’s talented Pastry team. Beyond the sensationally satisfying baked goods, the café also boasts a sophisticated menu including Wild Mushroom & Smoked Duck, Udon & Wagyu, Wagyu Cheeseburger, Croque Monsieur and more. Although the presentation keeps simple and rustic, each dish flaunts authentic ingredients and expert preparation worthy of the award-winning hotel.

Coffee lovers may delight in Be@Two’s thoughtful imported selection of filtered coffees and cold brews. The establishment also offers a host of other thirst-quenching creations on the beverage menu, from fruit sodas to Instagram-worthy house speciality mocktails. There is also a fine selection of alcoholic choices as well, including champagne, wine, and selected spirits.

Be@Two is the perfect flexible venue for any celebration, from birthdays to anniversaries or even a small wedding. The space can accommodate up to 150 guests comfortably, which varies slightly depending on seating arrangements. The venue is also equipped with an impressive 10ft x 17ft LED display screen to create an immersive visual experience for special occasions.

The intimate setting also lends itself well to corporate meetings and training workshops. Furthermore, it is easily accessible via public transportation thanks to its central location within One World Hotel, adjoined to 1 Utama Shopping Centre.

Furnished with an outdoor and indoor seating area, Be@Two is an easy choice for an ideal spot to catch up with loved ones. Open from noon to 10.00 pm daily, except on Tuesdays, always expect a warm and cheerful reception that will have you coming back for more.

For enquiries or reservations, call +603 7712 2229 or email be_two@oneworldhotel.com.my today.

One World Hotel

City Centre, First Avenue,

Lebuh Bandar Utama, Bandar Utama,

47800 Petaling Jaya, Selangor