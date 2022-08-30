DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City offers business and leisure travellers a double dose of comfort

The opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City adds a crowning jewel to Malaysia’s No. 1 technology city

The contemporary hotel boasts 300 modern guest rooms with convenient access to the city’s prime manufacturing hubs and recreational landmarks. The latest opening marks a milestone for Hilton in holding the largest hospitality portfolio in Southeast Asia with 13 hotels across three brands in Malaysia, with an additional nine in the pipeline.

“We are thrilled to bring DoubleTree by Hilton’s distinct brand of upscale comfort to Shah Alam’s i-City, a highly anticipated mixed development in i-City’s Golden Triangle. Not only does the opening of the hotel signal the brand’s robust growth momentum, but it also underscores our commitment to growing our presence across Malaysia and Southeast Asia, delivering warm hospitality and exceptional stays to guests in the region,” says Alexandra Murray, Hilton Vice President and Regional Head Southeast Asia.

Heart of i-City

With a prime location in i-City’s Golden Triangle, the DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City is a 10-minute walk from the i-City Theme Park. The SnoWalk and Waterworld@i-City offer hours of aquatic thrills for the whole family. The hotel is also strategically close to the city’s leading meetings hub, the Shah Alam’s i-City Convention Centre.

Guests seeking a respite from business ventures in favour of a cultural experience may venture to the nearby Blue Mosque. The mosque is not only the largest mosque in Malaysia but in Southeast Asia, with a capacity of 12,600 worshippers. The distinctive landmark with its large blue and silver dome overlooks the Garden of Islamic Arts. These 14 hectares are home to nine galleries exhibiting an array of Islamic arts, including calligraphy, sculptures, paintings, and architecture.

Another exciting place of interest near DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City is the Sultan Alam Shah Museum. The main symbol of cultural heritage and development in the state of Selangor houses in a unique building based on the concept of a Minangkabau traditional house. It is home to nearly 4,000 artefacts housed in five exhibition halls and outdoor displays.

DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City is easily accessible to Shah Alam’s prime manufacturing hubs and major highways such as the Federal Highway, New Klang Valley Expressway, and West Coast Expressway. The hotel is just 40 minutes away by car from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) and 25 minutes from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (SZB). Guests can expect a smooth commute to and from the airport and into the city without hassle.

World Class Services

A home away from home, DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City offers an array of dining experiences, including the comforting local flavours at Makan Kitchen or home-style Italian cuisine at Tosca. The Axis Lounge offers relaxing afternoon tea alongside curated cocktails to round off the evening. On the ground floor, The Koffee is a casual deli and lounge serving fresh pastries and cakes perfect for a cup of coffee on the go or a peckish treat.

Guest rooms at the DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City offer every modern convenience, from high-speed internet access and high-definition TV to a dedicated workspace. The hotel goes the extra mile, offering eco-friendly full-sized bath amenities in line with Hilton’s sustainability efforts to reduce single-use plastics.

The Eforea spa offers guests an indulgent range of services to unwind with as others may choose to enjoy a brisk workout at the 24-hour fitness centre equipped with the newest Precor equipment. The lounge by the outdoor pool features a swim-up bar for the ultimate holiday experience.

DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City is the perfect location for intimate meetings and events. With nearly 1,600 sq/m of warm meeting and event space, the hotel is an ideal venue for fairy-tale weddings, high-impact business meetings and other memorable social gatherings.

The pillarless grand ballroom measures 1,170 sq/m and accommodates up to 1,000 guests. Guests interested in hosting smaller events may choose from 10 flexible meeting rooms equipped with modern audio-visual and technical facilities alongside high-speed internet.

No matter your needs, DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City leverages its convenient location to create a comforting paradise away from the crowded city. With an exceptional dedication to hospitality, modern services, and thoughtful consideration poured into its amenities, guests can expect an enjoyable stay no matter their travel purpose.

“DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City is poised to elevate MICE experiences and the expectations of business and leisure travellers alike, all starting with the DoubleTree by Hilton brand’s signature warm welcome. The city of Shah Alam has so much to offer, and we look forward to helping our guests feel a sense of home and create wonderful memories during their stay with us,” says Gagan Talwar, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City.

For more information, kindly visit hilton.com

(Photos: DoubleTree by Hilton)