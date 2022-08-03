Dubai’s first football-themed hotel opens ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022

For FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Dubai is opening its first hotel dedicated to the sport.

With the Middle-East countries all set for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, fans visiting Qatar can choose to stay in Dubai’s first football-themed hotel, NH Dubai The Palm, to be launched in November.

According to a report by The National, the director of Expat Sport, Sue Holt said, “There will be international fans who are coming to this region for the first time, so being in a relaxed environment with other like-minded individuals in a stunning location on The Palm should make this an enjoyable and unforgettable holiday.”

All the details about Dubai’s first football-themed hotel

Infrastructure

The hotel has 533 rooms and offers exquisite views of the Arabian Sea, Marina skyline, the Burj Al Arab and the Dubai Eye. Some of the best amenities include an infinity pool, access to the beach and a sports bar — the best place to bring the football matches alive on screen.

Hotel packages

The Expat Sport website mentions, “We have multiple packages available; 4, 8 and 12 nights, including 1, 2 and 3-day return flights, respectively. We will be providing free transport to Dubai fan park, and there will be special football events taking place in the lively sports bar of the NH Dubai The Palm.”

Here are the packages and how much they cost:

4 night package: USD 1,290 USD + VAT

8 night package: USD 2,580 + VAT

12 night package: USD 3,870 + VAT

All the packages include “4, 8, 12 nights’ accommodation sharing a twin/double room, including buffet breakfast and taxes, along with 1, 2 and 3-day return flights, respectively,” as per the website.

Hospitality packages

At the NH Dubai The Palm, hospitality packages include match tickets.

Holt says, “This is a completely new addition to the Dubai hospitality landscape. We are collaborating with the official partners of the FIFA World Cup to make this a unique and immersive experience for our guests.”

The offers begin at around USD 952 (AED 3500) for a group match, including food, beverages and stadium parking. At around USD 4900 (AED 18,000) stands the costlier package for a group match. It includes a Pearl Lounge seat for each, a six-course meal, cocktails, various entertainment services and a concierge service.

Those looking to take the whole experience a notch higher can go for the stadium suite with private dining at approximately USD 22,557 (AED 82,450).

Match tickets

As the tickets are being sold on a first-come-first-serve basis, it is advised to make the bookings (here) soon. The last date for applications is 16 August.

(Main and featured image: Courtesy NH Dubai The Palm)