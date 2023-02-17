Enjoy all-day dining at the brand-new Cinnamon Coffee House at One World Hotel Petaling Jaya

Recently opened at One World Hotel in Petaling Jaya is Cinnamon Coffee House, an elegant establishment that offers a wide variety of all-day dining options for both hotel and walk-in guests alike.

Located on the concourse level of the 5-star hotel, Cinnamon Coffee House offers an immersive environment with a casual, feel-good vibe. It allows guests the choice of enjoying an alfresco meal amidst lush greenery on the chic outdoor terrace, or a sophisticated dining experience while admiring the modern and subtle Oriental touches of the restaurant’s interior.

Whether for a quick breakfast, a revitalising mid-morning coffee break, or a relaxed lunch or dinner with friends, family or colleagues, the restaurant is the perfect spot for social gatherings as well as private events. Its design concept that includes spacious dining spaces with different sections offer a seating capacity of approximately 600.

Natural lighting floods into the dining spaces during the day, thanks to the floor to ceiling windows that provide a welcoming ambience. Meanwhile, a 29ft. x 9ft. high performance curved LED display screen creates an immersive visual experience for all.

Cinnamon Coffee House presents extensive buffet presentations, with live interactive kitchens that showcase the enormous diversity of different types of cuisine. Guests will get to experience the journey from the raw ingredients to the plate and bowl, creating dishes bursting with flavour and unparalleled choices. An extensive selection of menu is also available for guests who prefer ala-carte dining options.

Cinnamon Coffee House is open daily from 6.00 am to 1.00 am, whereas the buffet spread are available at the following hours:

Buffet Breakfast (Daily)

6.00 am – 10.30 am

Buffet Lunch (Mondays to Fridays)

12.00 noon – 2.30 pm

Buffet Dinner (Daily)

6.30 pm – 10.30 pm

Buffet Hi-Tea (Saturdays, Sundays, Public Holidays)

12.00 noon – 4.00 pm

For enquiries/reservations, Cinnamon Coffee House may be reached via phone at +603 7681 1157 / 7681 1166 or email at cinnamon@oneworldhotel.com.my