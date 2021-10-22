Glamping sites in Malaysia for a break amidst nature

Glamping is the best kind of outdoors accommodation where guests won’t be sacrificing luxury. Think ‘roughing it’, but with hot tubs and comfy beds, and not a sleeping bag in sight.

With everyone looking to escape the city, the idea of glamping doesn’t sound too shabby at all. If you’re a fan of being with nature minus the hassle of setting up your own camp, then you should consider glamping. There’s nothing like escaping the city for fresh air and lush greenery. In addition, you will be arriving with ease as everything is ready for your arrival. Get ready to be mesmerised with these glamping spots for a splendid time.

Where to go glamping in Malaysia:

Tiarasa Escapes

Craving for a quick getaway? Book a spot at Tiarasa Escapes. Choose between five accommodations ranging from the luxurious tented villas to family suites and treehouse stay. The ability to connect with nature while achieving comfort is pure bliss. Explore the grounds by planning a riverside picnic and unwinding with a movie under the moonlit sky. The best part? It’s a quick 45-minute drive from the city.

Address: Persiaran Enderong, Kampung Janda Baik, 28750 Bentong, Pahang

Find out more here.

Glamz

Lovers of Genting’s cooling breeze and scenic views will enjoy Glamz. This glamping site offers a Dome Room, VIP Dome (with private jacuzzi), Bell Tent and a Family Dome. Be spoiled at breakfast, as your delicious meal is delivered to your abode as you soak the luxurious stay in Glamz. Don’t forget to pack your sweaters as it will get chilly at night.

Address: 1, Jln Meranti, 69000 Genting Highlands, Pahang

Find out more here

Dusun Bonda

Image credit: Instagram/@akenggdagang

Suitable for families and couples, Dusun Bonda is the place to be for a memorable time. Experience the glamping life by staying in the Bell Tent. Each site offers mattresses and beddings, along with a private bathroom. To elevate the experience, you can even BBQ and whip up your meal in the common areas. Families can book the Studio Villas for a comfortable setting as the facilities offer bunk beds, a fully-equipped kitchen, a private garden, and a private entrance to the river.

Address: Lot 2121 (2996) Jalan Ulu Tamu, Kampung Orang Asli Gurney, Ulu Tamu, 44300 Batang Kali, Selangor

Find out more here.

Gopeng Glamping Park

Head over to Gopeng Glamping Park for some downtime. Surrounded by nature, this family-run park offers fun activities and live entertainment for every family and friend to enjoy. If leisure is not in your schedule, explore the area by hiking, river tubing, water rafting and cycling. Be sure to check out their weekday and weekend packages.

Address: LOT 10846, Jln Besar, kampung chulek, 31600 Gopeng, Perak

Find out more here

Castra by Colony

Glamping with a view? Yes, please. Trust Castra by Colony to deliver an experience like no other. Located on a rooftop terrace in the heart of KL, the space offers a Mediterranean-themed tent with a garden lounge and barbecue deck. Plus, you get a view of the mesmerising Petronas Twin Towers. If you’re planning to host a bachelorette party soon, this is the best spot to do so.

Address: Level R, Star Boulevard KLCC, 1, Jalan Yap Kwan Seng, 53300 Kuala Lumpur

Find out more here

(Main image credit: Tiararasa Escapes / Facebook)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia KL.