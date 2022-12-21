These top hotels in Johor Bahru are going make your journey south worth it

Craving a short getaway? Escape KL and head over to Johor Bahru by booking a stay in these luxury hotels for an idyllic adventure.

As one of the largest cities in Malaysia, Johor Bahru is a top destination for locals and tourists as it sits across the Singapore border. Whether you’re planning a short getaway to JB or are passing through before making a pitstop to the Lion City, you will be surprised to know that the city is teeming with luxury hotels and resorts.

On top of that, Desaru is located approximately one hour from the city if you’re craving a pristine getaway from the bustling city life. Apart from the calming beaches in Desaru, plan your trip wisely and explore the family-friendly attractions like Adventure Waterpark Desaru Coast, Desaru Fruit Farm and even make plans to check out these best restaurants in town. If you’re heading back to the JB City Centre, get ready to unwind at these top luxury hotels for a comfortable and rejuvenating stay.

The best luxury hotels to stay in Johor Bahru:

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel

Image credit: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel

Staying in Johor for the weekend? Book a stay at DoubleTree by Hilton. Located off the Singapore Causeway, the hotel is also approximately 22 minutes away from LEGOLAND Malaysia. Ideal for big groups and couples, each room offers a twin and king deluxe, a twin and a king guest room. If you’re travelling in a huge group, you can also request a connecting room – be sure to inquire early. For some fun in the sun, have a dip in their outdoor swimming pool. In addition, there are four dining options to enjoy: Axis Lounge for a splendid hi-tea session, all-day dining at Makan Kitchen, The Food Store for pastries and coffee, and lastly, an exquisite meal with a view at Tosca Italian Trattoria.

Address: 12, Jalan Ngee Heng, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor

Contact: 07-268-6868

Amari Johor Bahru

Image credit: Amari Johor Bahru

Whether you’re travelling solo or in big groups, trust the Amari Johor Bahru to offer a fantastic stay before embarking on your next adventure. The 242 guest rooms and suites are conveniently located in the city’s Central Business District on Jalan Wong Ah Fook where you can find a myriad of restaurants, bars and shopping malls. For a cosy stay, guests will have a choice to pick from the Superior room to the Executive Club. Perfect for a group of six (including one child), we recommend booking the Executive Club. If you want easy access to the outdoor pool area, we suggest the Deluxe Pool Access, which is destined for a family of six. After a day of exploring, check out the Breeze Spa on the 6th floor to unwind and explore a series of spa treatments.

Address: 82C, Jalan Trus, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor

Contact: 07-266-8888

Capri by Fraser Hotel Residences

Image credit: Capri by Fraser Hotel Residences

What sets this accommodation apart is its choice between chic studios and a one-bedroom apartment. The Capri by Fraser Hotel Residences evokes a sense of serenity as the hotel takes inspiration from nature. You’ll easily spot touches of greenery and water elements surrounding the space with a contemporary yet minimalist interior design. For that home away from home feeling, the 38 sqm Stylish Studio Deluxe Apartment is a spacious stay for solo or couple travellers. The best part? Each room features a well-equipped kitchenette and a microwave oven. As for the Studio Executive Apartment, each room will provide ample space with a designated living, dining, kitchen and bedroom area. Other facilities in the hotel include a 24/7 gym, swimming pool, and a 24/7 laundrette.

Address: Menara Tiga Serangkai, Jalan Tengku Azizah, Kim Teng Park, 80300 Johor Bahru, Johor

Contact: 07-277-0888

Renaissance Hotel Johor Bahru

Image credit: Renaissance Hotel Johor Bahru

If you’re planning to spend a day or two in Johor Bahru before embarking on a trip to Singapore, unwind at the Renaissance Hotel. Located on Jalan Permas 11, the hotel is ideally situated in the heart of JB City Centre, where you can take a short drive to Johor Premium Outlet and LEGOLAND Malaysia. Ideal for a family of four, the hotel offers three types of bedrooms with a cosy yet contemporary decor and breathtaking views of the Bay: a Club Double Room, a Suite with a Pool View and a Presidential Suite. For a quick bite after unwinding all day, go ahead and indulge in the Cafe BLD and Wan Li Chinese Restaurant.

Address: 2, Jalan Permas 11, Bandar Baru Permas Jaya, 81750 Johor Bahru, Johor

Contact: 07-381-3333

Thistle

Image credit: Thistle

Located 10 minutes from the Singapore Causeway, Thistle is an excellent meeting point for conferences and events. While it’s a great location for any businessman, the hotel is a relaxing stay for solo travellers and families in big groups. Whether you’re here for business or pleasure, you will be thrilled to know that the hotel is situated 30 minutes from Johor Premium Outlets and a short 20-minute drive from LEGOLAND Malaysia. Before booking your stay, take note that there are eight rooms: Deluxe City View, Deluxe Seaview, Executive City View, Executive Seaview, Family Suite, Junior Suite, Thistle Suite and Royal Suite. We recommend the Deluxe Seaview Rooms for a calming view of the Straits of Johor.

Address: Jalan Sungai Chat, Sri Gelam, 80100 Johor Bahru, Johor

Contact: 07-267-8999

Hero & featured image credit: Amari Johor Bahru

