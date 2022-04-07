4 historic hotels in Malaysia to visit if you love colonial architecture

Colonial hotels with classic architecture are known for their classic, simple and symmetrical lines.

In Malaysia, there are a number of buildings constructed during the British Empire that have been preserved so that we can marvel at the architecture today. These include a few hotels, where we can not only visit but have a languid and sentimental stay while admiring the colonial style.

Unfortunately, rapid urbanization has led to the bulldozing of many heritage buildings and sites over the years. While you can still find heritage buildings in states like Melaka and Penang, the majority of hotels built today tend to incorporate more modern and sleek design elements compared to those built-in colonial times.

If you’re not a big fan of modern architecture but prefer a more classic stay, these historic hotels will definitely give you that dose of old-world charm. For history buffs, these hotels not only evoke a sense of nostalgia but you’ll also learn a new thing or two about olden-day architecture and designs styles. Since they’re so far and few in between, it’s even more reason to pay a visit and appreciate the preservation of colonial architecture that has stood the test of time.

Here are 4 historic hotels in Malaysia that will amaze you with the colonial architecture:

The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur

Image credit: The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur

A popular hotel and F&B destination among KL-ites, The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur is located close by to KL Sentral. Staying true to its roots, it includes the original Hotel Majestic which is documented as a national heritage site under the Malaysian Antiquities Act. It was built in 1932 and became an icon of Malaya’s boom years leading to World War II, as a prominent venue for glamorous social events, government receptions and the residence for international visitors.

Find out more on the website.



BOOK NOW

Majestic Malacca

Image credit: Majestic Malacca

If you’re looking for a colonial stay in Melaka, this hotel should be on your list. Located on the banks of the river, The Majestic Malacca design is steeped in a rich tapestry of multicultural influences that is reflected in its heritage architecture. The heart of the hotel is a restored 1920s Straits Settlement mansion including the original porcelain tile flooring and teakwood fittings. It also houses an award-winning spa for a truly relaxing stay.

Find out more on the website.

BOOK NOW

Macalister Mansion

Image credit: Macalister Mansion/Facebook

This luxury boutique hotel in Penang is situated in a restored colonial mansion that was built in the early 1900s. The sophisticated rooms have been thoughtfully designed with different coloured marbles, hand-picked carpets, bespoke features and facilities. Since it’s in the heart of Georgetown, you can also take a short walk to the city when you’re not basking in the historic interior of the hotel.

Check out the website here.

BOOK NOW

Cheong Fatt Tze, The Blue Mansion

Image credit: Photo by CEphoto, Uwe Aranas / Wikimedia Commons

Another great choice for a colonial stay in Penang is Cheong Fatt Tze, The Blue Mansion, a classy boutique heritage hotel. Here, time stands still as the mansion has been refurbished over firm foundations of architectural, cultural and historical architecture. Colonial elements are incorporated in all the spaces including Indigo restaurant, a courtyard dining room, and an idyllic terrace. You can also take a guided mansion tour to learn more about the rich history behind the hotel.

Check out the website here.

BOOK NOW

Hero & Featured image credit: © CEphoto, Uwe Arana / Wikimedia Commons