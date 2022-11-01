7 of the most luxurious presidential suites in Bangkok

Have an amazing vacation in Bangkok when you stay at the most premium and luxurious presidential suites in the city. From private spa rooms to private pools, a stay in these stunning hotels truly feels like a dream.

These presidential suites are designed to pamper, replenish, entertain, and serenade you to a peaceful slumber with premium amenities and top-notch service. Moreover, the lavish lifestyle doesn’t usually end in the room, for it also extends to access to special club lounges with additional benefits.

Read on for the most impressive presidential suites you can book in Bangkok.

7 stunning presidential suites in Bangkok:

Park Hyatt Bangkok boasts a home-away-from-home style of luxury. In its huge Presidential Suite spanning 381 square metres, guests will find everything they need and more from a spa room, private gym, home theatre, and outdoor terrace, to private pools. Turn to the in-room amenities and pamper the body and mind with Le Labo skincare, a Nespresso coffeemaker, and Sonos sound theatre system.

book here

Admire Bangkok metropolitan’s skyline through the floor-to-ceiling window of Siam Kempinski Hotel’s Presidential Suite. The tranquil, neutral-tone suite is fitted with a massage room, steam room, and a full-size kitchen with all the essentials. The benefits also extend beyond the suite, which include a complimentary breakfast, all-day refreshments, afternoon tea, and evening cocktails.

book here

The 156 square metres of the presidential suite at The Okura Prestige Bangkok feature an elegant living and dining area, and the city’s panoramic view. Guests will feel a glimpse of Japanese heritage with the traditional Yukata set in the bedroom, whilst bathroom amenities include exclusively HARNN products. Other highlights are the Club Lounge benefits that entail a complimentary mini-bar, meeting room service, evening cocktails and snacks, and more.

book here

The Presidential Suite at the Anantara Siam Bangkok is surrounded by lush gardens that provide a shielded privacy to its guests. With a formal dining room for 12 and Jim Thompson silk decorations, the suite emanates a prestigious sense of communal living which is topped with five additional adjoining bedrooms.

book here

The Banyan Tree’s two-storey Presidential Suite is like a dream-come-true for all duplex lovers. Situated on the 39th floor, this majestic suite features a large panoramic window by the 8-seat dining table, and a kitchenette where the private chefs can cater to your needs. The spiral stairs lead up to the bedroom hideout, equipped with a jet pool and jet shower.

book here

For luxurious Thai comfort, the Shangri-La Wing Presidential Suite is one of the most stunning classic Thai suites in Bangkok. The warm design provides a cosy ambience inside the suite, which also grants an access to the Horizon Club Lounge. Open early in the morning until midnight, this premium club offers a sumptuous breakfast buffet as well as daytime snacks and drinks.

book here

As both a presidential suite and pool villa escape, Capella Bangkok’s Presidential Villa is an ultimate dream. This 595-square-metre gigantic villa accommodates up to four adults and one child in the two bed, two bath luxury. Step out and you will find the plunge pool and a sala surrounded by tropical gardens, both of which are perfect for a romantic dinner, a family reunion, or a BBQ party with friends. Foreign travellers will be especially impressed, for the booking of the Presidential Villa also comes with a jet lag wellness treatment upon arrival.

book here