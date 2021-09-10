Malaysia Day experiences you don’t want to miss at Four Points by Sheraton KL in Chinatown

As Malaysia Day draws near, Four Points by Sheraton KL in Chinatown presents an array of exciting experiences for you to immerse in Malaysian art and culture.

A meaningful art showcase that will touch your heart to local culinary experiences, immersive in-house activities and even a social media competition – there’s something for everyone.

Special Exhibition: The 3 Graces of Malaysia

The 3 Graces of Malaysia is a special exhibit celebrating unity in conjunction with Malaysia Day. Presented by the Masteron Group and local talent Alice Chang from Lai Lai Art, the exhibit is a part of the year-long Moving Art Gallery collaboration. Whether you’re fond of contemporary or traditional Malaysian art, the exhibition flaunts a diverse range of works that are sure to appeal, including pieces from Janet Lee and Dato’ Luciano Mirri.

Upon entrance to the hotel lobby at Level 7, guests are greeted by Alice’s mosaic sculptural masterpiece of three life-sized statues of expectant mothers. “The 3 Graces of Malaysia”, Siti, Ah Lian and Shanti, can be seen dressed in traditional clothing. Rope binds the statues, symbolising unity, harmony, togetherness, and the beauty of racial diversity as they carry generations to come.

Art enthusiasts can also enjoy browsing through Alice’s “Legacy Series”, a debut feature showcasing a collection of Malaysian gift boxes made from Chinese porcelain. “Navigating through the wave of emotions during this pandemic has brought our community closer together and tested our resilience in more ways than one. My idea was to present gifts to everybody,” says Alice.

Painter and architect Dato’ Luciano Mirri’s “Colour, Light & Hope in 2021” collection features geometric designs painted in acrylic on canvas. Dato’ Luciano Mirri’s works in architecture and painting have often depicted geometric themes, which have evolved into his own language with a profoundly poetic style.

The exhibition also celebrates the differently-abled artist and colourist Janet Lee, who overcomes communication challenges through her love of vibrant hues. Janet’s Hibiscus Series offers Malaysians a message of hope, optimism, and gratitude in the face of darkness. Janet’s mother Joyce Moi is her most loving and ardent supporter, who seeks new opportunities for her to showcase her #artbeyondthecanvas.

All artworks, including Alice’s two-metre-high sculptures, are for sale, with earnings going to children and other beneficiaries. Janet Lee actively sets aside 10% of all her sales and proceeds to help and support Rumah Sayangan, a home for underprivileged children.

Bunga Raya Brunch Buffet

Guests may appreciate the stunning art exhibition in person on the way to indulging in the Bunga Raya Brunch Buffet at Quan’s Kitchen. Available on 12 & 16 September, the assisted brunch buffet features mouth-watering local and international highlights such as Roasted Cincalok Chicken, Rendang Lamb Leg, Baked Szechuan Whole Seabass, Itik Salai Masak Lemak and a delicious array of Malaysian-inspired desserts.

Familiar dishes that comfort the soul elevate to new heights of perfection. The buffet captures the culinary identity of the nation, unifying flavours effortlessly.

The Bunga Raya Brunch Buffet is priced at RM88 per adult, with dining hours from 12pm – 3pm. For reservations, kindly WhatsApp +60125073327

Moreover, the brunch features an exclusive Kids’ Corner offering a selection of fun dishes. Following the buffet, kids are welcome to enjoy themselves at the Bunga Raya Kids’ Cooking Academy, which is open for all brunch patrons and in-house guests from 2pm – 3pm.

The national flower theme also carries into a Bunga Raya Cocktail Making Class at Jann, on 12 & 16 September at 3pm – 4pm. Kindly note, admission is free for in-house guests only, and advanced reservations may be made at the front desk.

#FPMerdekaContest

Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown, is calling on all creative souls to create a National Day art piece and stand a chance to win one of ten exciting prizes, including overnight stays and dining vouchers.

To enter the #FPMerdekaContest social media contest, willing participants are required to follow @fourpointskualalumpurchinatown on Facebook or Instagram. Paintings may be drawn or painted on an A3 paperboard using any medium of choice. Kindly upload the submission to social media with the hashtag #FPMerdekaContest.

The winning piece of this competition will remain on display at the Hotel Entrance from 16 September 2021 onwards. For more information, visit bit.ly/fpmerdekacontest.

Let Four Points by Sheraton KL, Chinatown make this Malaysia Day unforgettable, as we continue to stand proud and united by our love for our homeland.