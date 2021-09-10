Hotel bathrooms have created new standards for travel with their artistic designs and clever layouts. They create a relaxing ambience for your stay, and can bring a photogenic element to your vacation, too. These are some of the most incredible hotel bathrooms in the world, from Thailand to Australia, South Africa, Europe and beyond.

Southern Ocean Lodge, Australia

This hotel bathroom with a spectacular view of the wild is located in Southern Ocean Lodge, a hotel that floats atop a sequestered cliff on Kangaroo Island. It takes a “room with a view” to the very next level. Sadly, a lot of the hotel was destroyed in the 2020 bushfires in Australia, but a recovery is already underway.

Soneva Jani, Maldives

The outdoor-centric, almost all-woodeen bathroom at Soneva Jani features its very own private Indian Ocean plunge pool, allowing guests to choose between a dip in the tub or a dip in the ocean.

Keemala, Thailand

Located on the island of Phuket, Keemala is a lesser mainstream rainforest resort that is known for its unique interior design. Keemala’s bathroom is the perfect blend of contemporary design and wooden nuances, equipped with a bathtub guests can bask in while taking in the view of the jungle.

Madikwe Hills Private Game Lodge, South Africa

Madikwe Hills Private Game Lodge boasts a wondrous safari bathroom that allows visitors to gaze at the wildlife as they relax in the outdoor standalone tub.

137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok, Thailand

137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok has established a pristine way to enjoy the Bangkok skyline with their bathroom featuring an annular bathtub against a marble composition.

JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, Vietnam

The Lamark House bathroom at the JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay is the height of opulence with its spacious bathroom outfitted with marble and gold scintillas. Designed by Bill Bensley, we expected nothing less.

Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Thailand

Warm orange hues and a spacious layout give this bathroom a year-long-summer feel, with a large window providing a peek into the tropical outdoors from the bathtub.

Six Senses Laamu, Maldives

For the bath of a life time, the hotel bathroom at the Six Senses Laamu Water Villa boasts a transparent bathtub that provides guests with a view of the crystal clear waters just below.

Aman Tokyo, Japan

The Aman Tokyo is known to be a minimalist designer lover’s favourite. The bathroom is an example of Aman at its best: contemporary, simple, soothing, and sophisticated.

Hotel Café Royal, England

Located in central London, the Hotel Café Royal’s Dome Penthouse bathroom is luxury at its finest, with green marble fittings and a green marble bathtub right at the centre of the room.

Atlantis, The Palm, UAE

If you’re a lover of the underwater life, Atlantis’ Underwater Pavilion bathroom allows guests to sit and admire a vast variety of marine animals — all while you’re sipping champagne in the bathtub.

Raffles Udaipur, India

The Raffles Udaipur opened earlier this year, and features beautiful hotel bathrooms. The French-inspired expanse spotlights the black and white chequered flooring and dark marble furnishings juxtaposed with a tropical wallpaper.

Caldera House, USA

Located near Grand Teton National Park, Caldera House is a getaway for adventurers. The hotel’s bathrooms feature a minimal design, with a standout polished, metallic, elliptical bathtub.

Ponta Dos Ganchos, Brazil

For your next trip to Brazil, Ponta Dos Ganchos signature suite’s bathroom encompasses an Eburnean whirlpool bathtub and its very own dry sauna. The space is outfitted with a palatial glass ceiling with a breathtaking ocean view.

VIK Chile Retreat, Chile

The bathroom at VIK Chile Retreat is definitely one-of-a-kind. The bathtub mimics the modern aesthetic of a hammock, and is placed by the window to contrast the industrial-themed space. A must-visit for design lovers.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.