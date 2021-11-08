When was the last time you grounded your feet onto the earth and connected with nature? Really connect, like breathing in the fresh scents of flowers, swimming in pristine rivers, and lying on the grass while gazing at the clear blue sky. If you’re a nature lover, this pastoral setting is perhaps the closest thing to paradise.

Malaysia is blessed to have so many beautiful jungles and lush rainforests, and we’re lucky that a handful of them are still alive and thriving. While most of us city folk typically get our nature fix through short weekend treks in the nearby forests, we reckon it’d be even more relaxing to have a full-on staycation at a retreat surrounded by verdant trees and colourful flora.

If that sounds appealing to you, we’ve created this list of 15 nature retreats that are within a two-hour drive from KL city. To be consistent, we measured the time and distance of these places from the same starting point — Suria KLCC, the heart of the city itself. Of course, these are just estimates and the actual journey durations will vary according to traffic conditions.

Most of the retreats offer guided jungle treks, have nearby waterfalls and barbecue facilities. Some even have one or two luxurious infinity pools as a special feature, while others can be a little more rustic. There are also plenty of other activities to do including organic farming lessons, visiting a nearby deer park, white water rafting, night trekking, Rafflesia trail walks and even a photography course for those interested. So take a trip to the forest, and embrace your inner zen at these 15 nature retreats near Kuala Lumpur.

