Need a staycation plan? It’s time to unwind and dine at Resorts World Sentosa

With the Malaysia-Singapore land border open to fully-vaccinated travellers from 1 April, it’s the perfect time to plan an indulgent weekend retreat at Resorts World Sentosa.

From now until 30 April, the “Unwind and Dine” package offers travellers a chance to satisfy epicurean thrills while taking a break from the hustle and bustle of life in the endemic phase.

Staycation at Resorts World Sentosa

Grab a friend and enjoy a stay in a Deluxe Room at Hotel Michael or Equarius Hotel. Whet your appetites with world-class dining experiences at award-winning restaurants like Syun, Feng Shui Inn, Osia Steak and Seafood Grill.

For the best experience, make dining reservations to make the most out of the trip. If not, Malaysian Food Street offers familiar favourites to keep you satisfied as you embark on an adventure through the many attractions Resorts World Sentosa offers.

Hotel Michael is the perfect staycation destination that is certain to appeal to art lovers eager to relax. With a comfortable setting that boasts world-class hospitality, the hotel was built in tribute to one of America’s celebrated contemporary architects, Michael Graves.

With spacious rooms and bathrooms that vaunt an art gallery-like atmosphere, Hotel Michael is the perfect place to take a deep breath and meditate on its mural-adorned walls.

Guests may also take a relaxing dip at Hotel Michael’s stunning free form pool or enjoy a little sunshine on one of the poolside deckchairs with a good book. A nearby dining option is TungLok Heen, an enticing pavilion for food lovers who appreciate traditional, authentic Chinese cuisine.

Hotel Michael also benefits from a convenient location near an assortment of attractions, including S.E.A. Aquarium and Universal Studios Singapore. Universal Studios Singapore is Southeast Asia’s first and only Universal Studios theme park where you can experience cutting-edge rides, shows, and attractions based on your favourite blockbuster films and television series.

If you prefer the beauty of nature, Equarius Hotel will not disappoint. Located at the southernmost tip of continental Asia, the hotel sits along the fringe of Sentosa’s tropical rainforests. An ideal getaway spot for nature lovers and families, the Equarius Hotel is near hiking trails, Universal Studios Singapore and S.E.A. Aquarium.

Enjoy a moment of respite as you gaze at the stunning panoramic views of the forest or sea from the balcony of one of Equarius Hotel’s large deluxe rooms. After a long day of hiking, enjoy a cool rain shower in a decadent bathroom, complete with a large bathtub for a luxurious soak.

After an enjoyable bath, fall into bed for a good night’s rest on an exclusive Serta mattress paired with Egyptian cotton sheets with no less than a 400-thread count.

Give in to the urge to take a little time off for yourself and a loved one this April and allow Resorts World Sentosa to help you rediscover the joy of travel.

For more information, visit rwsentosa.com today.