Rediscover the wonder of Marina Bay Sands Singapore

Marina Bay Sands Singapore defines the pinnacle of luxury. The sustainable integrated resort is a colossus of five-star hospitality with world-class shopping, award-winning restaurants and bars, engaging cultural experiences, and so much more.

There is no shortage of thrilling experiences awaiting at Marina Bay Sands Singapore. A veritable holiday paradise, the integrated resort guarantees visitors can plan their dream vacation, whether going on a sensational shopping spree, an epicurean odyssey, a relaxing retreat, an educational experience or a special night to remember.

In the wake of the global pandemic, the world has witnessed the rise of eco-friendly consumers that are more sensitive to making decisions that have the least harmful impact on the environment. Fortunately, Marina Bay Sands keeps sustainability at the core of its operations. By leveraging the best Smart technologies in its buildings, Marina Bay Sands lowers their carbon footprint and reduce the overall environmental impact. From every angle, visitors interconnect with nature, creating a sense of freedom and peace pervading the integrated resort.

As vanguards of green practices in the tourism and hospitality industry, Marina Bay Sands clinched the Special Award for Sustainability at the Singapore Tourism Awards (STA) organised by Singapore Tourism Board in 2022. The honour is no small accolade, given the nation’s global reputation as one of the top Smart cities. Singapore exemplifies how data-driven city governance and Smart technology can have a significant positive impact on urban liveability and sustainability.

From a traveller’s perspective, Marina Bay Sands is a highly accessible microcosm of the modern city. With nearly 1.3 million square feet of luxury accommodations, 360-degree views and entertainment within walking distance, you can maximise having more time to do the things you love. Here are just a few of the bucket-list-worthy highlights not to be missed:

ArtScience Museum

Take a stroll along the Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade towards the ArtScience Museum, where an immersive virtual reality experience awaits on Level 4 at a state-of-the-art VR Gallery. Running until 2 October 2022, “We Live in an Ocean of Air” by London-based art collective Marshmallow Laser Feast (MLF) explores the unseen connection between people and nature. Visitors can expect to feel like a Na’vi native from James Cameron’s “Avatar” in a 12-minute-long digital experience as their breathing syncs with a giant living sequoia tree.

In the meditative encounter, visitors strap into a personal VR headset and backpack weighing 5 kg with breath sensors and heart rate monitors. Exhalations transform into floating, pulsating red particles symbolic of blood cells in the cardiovascular system. In a four sq/m play area, the boundary between digital and physical places blurs. Up to two groups of up to six people can visualise the ecology of the digital forest as they fly to the top of the 30-storey tree. Sound and visual design accompany aroma diffusers and wind generators to enhance the multisensory experience. Given the popularity of the installation that sold out in its twice-extended run at the London Saatchi Gallery, visitors should pre-purchase tickets online in advance.

The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

The Singapore Tourism Awards also recognised The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands this year with its fifth Outstanding Shopping Mall Experience award. The win comes in light of its peerless dedication to the best leisure and retail experiences. In the last two years, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands has welcomed over 20 brand-new retailers and flagship stores, including the first Apple store to sit on the water alongside the world’s only floating Louis Vuitton Island Maison, with a nautical-inspired interior. With more than 270 boutiques and restaurants, shoppers can look forward to a refreshing mix of international luxury brands, emerging labels and new concept stores encompassing bespoke menswear, women’s collections, children’s brands and other extravagant accessories.

The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands is also home to 19 luxury duplexes, including Bottega Veneta, Bvlgari and Gucci. Home to the largest Bottega Veneta outlet in Singapore, luxury shoppers can readily browse a range of ready-to-wear, leather goods, accessories, eyewear and more. With numerous flagship stores from Fendi, Kenzo, Missoni, Dior, Gucci, and so much more, trendsetters can easily find the newest seasonal offerings at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

Considered Asia’s premier luxury shopping destination, the mall’s high ceilings and magnificent glass windows bathe wide open spaces in sunlight. A pleasure to wander through, the spacious mall also features a Venetian-inspired 150-metre canal. Visitors are welcome to go on a sampan gondola ride through the retail belt, a pleasurable way to pause a fun shopping spree.

Fine Dining

Visitors to Marina Bay Sands will find themselves spoiled for choice while choosing interesting new places to dine. If seafood floats your boat, make a reservation at celebrity chef Daniel Boulud’s db Bistro & Oyster Bar. The restaurant highlights some of the best seafood, including Boston lobster and Alaskan king crab. Fresh and hearty portions cooked to perfection, you’ll leave feeling well-satisfied.

If you crave Chinese fare, book a table at Mott 32. The restaurant takes its name after the first Chinese convenience store on 32 Mott Street, New York, which is the nucleus of Chinatown today. Mott 32 adapts a signature approach to regional Chinese cuisine, melding time-honoured recipes with progressive cooking techniques.

A dish worth the experience is the Apple Wood Roasted Peking Duck with Mott 32’s Signature Cut. Succulent and juicy, the duck is only available on pre-order as it requires 48 hours of preparation and curing in a special marinade. When it arrives at the table, a skilled chef adeptly cuts the duck into serving portions, separating crispy skin from flesh to be enjoyed in numerous ways. Food lovers will delight in the gastronomic performance as much as the tantalising flavours.

Superb Relaxation

The Sands Skypark is an architectural marvel atop the three Marina Bay Sands hotel towers. A tropical oasis, the 1.2-hectare space is longer than the Eiffel Tower. It extends to form one of the longest public cantilevers at 66.5 m, with an observation deck that boasts a 360-degree view of the Singaporean skyline.

Several wonderous lounges and restaurants skirt around the Skypark, including Spago by Wolfgang Puck, which offers Californian cuisine with global accents. Take in the sunset while sipping an artisanal cocktail between delightful light bites like the Big Eye Tuna Tartare Cones.

The Sands Skypark is a lush and landscaped garden, home to more than 700 trees and exotic palms that enhance the holiday feel. It is also home to the world’s longest infinity pool with a 146 m vanishing edge, 200 m above the ground. As a bridge between heaven and earth, the water feature designed by visionary architect Moshe Safdie is one of the most Instagram-worthy locations on the planet. Pool access is exclusive to hotel guests who may visit an adults-only area, family-friendly section or dedicated children’s pool.

End your evening with a visit to the famous Banyan Tree Spa Marina Bay Sands, which proffers over 40 luxurious treatments and services inspired by Asian traditions. Hotel guests in selected suites can opt for in-room massages by professional Banyan Tree Spa therapists committed to leaving you renewed and refreshed.

From every angle, there are numerous discoveries awaiting at Marina Bay Sands, with words failing to capture the unique magic of the integrated resort you will have to experience for yourself. Beyond the amenities, travellers should also anticipate experiencing first-class hospitality no matter their holiday goals. Marina Bay Sands’ staff are friendly and dedicated to service with a smile, there to make sure that every moment of your vacation is the best it can be.

