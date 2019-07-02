The heart and Seoul of South Korea is its capital city, pulsating with energy that sends rushes to the rest of the world one k-pop beat at a time. Known as the Korean wave, the global phenomenon is South Korea’s big export of pop culture, entertainment, music, and film. To dance in Gangnam, dress in traditional costume for a day walking around old palaces, or spend late nights grilling meat for supper, is to immerse yourself in the Korean experience. It’s the sense of the people and a way of life that captures you.

On a recent trip to Korea, we checked into Ryse Hotel, a hotel that’s won accolades in just its first year standing. And the reality of business travel is that you don’t spend as much time as you’d please outside your hotel – to be in the actual destination. Ryse, as it fortunately turned out, is Seoul within four walls.

Ryse doesn’t have a pool, nor a spa. Heck, it doesn’t even have a check-in counter on the ground floor. But while every other hotel does, Ryse has everything they don’t — like a sneaker concierge.

The hotel sits in the young, trendy area of Hongdae, one populated with college students as well as young artists and designers. With its dark facade and constant flow of foot traffic in and out the glass doors, the building seems to alert you that something cool awaits inside. And there is. It’s as if you’re stepping into a community centre; everyone is invited to the little bakery and coffee house, Tartine, and the energy of the streets are adopted through art like concrete wall hangings, a contrast to the bright, shiny pink floors.

“People have no idea it’s a hotel sometimes,” agrees Jaisun Ihm, General Manager of Ryse hotel. The two “Jasons” of the hotel are made up of Jaisun and Jason Schlabach, Brand Director. Operations Jaisun and brand Jason, as they call themselves while taking us on a tour of the hotel.

Art imitating life

We have to talk more about the art — it’s everywhere. While we were there, we met local artist Taeyoon Kim, who creates media visual art for the hotel. Cameras are placed around the hotel to capture the vibrancy of the city; footage merged with those pulled from social media hashtags relevant to Hongdae. In that sense, everyone is contributing to the art in real time — different day, different zest. Taeyoon turns these into unpredictable, distorted loops displayed on screens. You’ll never know you’re in it.

Ryse is a brand that knows Seoul and its people on a deeper level. Jaisun and his team are, well, cool — well-weaved in the circles of art and design which gives them an edge in showcasing the authenticity of Seoul. Jaisun shares, “Our partnerships need to feel natural. When we work with someone, we try to think of it this way: would we sit down and have a drink with this person?”

Making the cut are three top bartenders who cultivate Side Note, the hotel’s rooftop bars that’s become a staple hangout. Or Cody Hudson, a big time Chicago-based artist who stayed at the hotel for weeks painting pieces of organic shapes seen hanging as an installation at the lobby.

Right now it’s Kohei Nawa, an artist from Japan. Arario Gallery is the hotel’s own art space for exhibitions. Taking place at current is Vessel, which runs till 21 July 2019, and will leave an impact on you. Imagine walking through complete darkness illuminated only by glittering human sculptures in a sort of dance of the underworld. There’s music too — a hauntingly beautiful soundtrack by sound artist Marihiko Hara.

The community essence of Ryse makes this hotel different to any other Marriott hotel anywhere in the world. Literally, it has to be just that, or it wouldn’t be classified as an Autograph Collection hotel. The category of specific hotel is Marriott International’s niche of hotels with each a distinct character. You wouldn’t find Ryse’s branding anywhere else, just as your wouldn’t find the two others in Kuala Lumpur that are The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur and Hotel Stripes anywhere else.

Get a room (or a suite)

Ryse was born of a parent company in the concrete business. Keeping it in the family, the hotel retains that subtle industrial feel. But to group it as such, is a low ball for Ryse. The 14 suites have their own markings and personality thanks to the input of various designers and their visions.

The most requested room is the Presidential Suite designed by Yeojoo Park. Interestingly, it’s a room similar to others, but with one tiny change that’s made all the difference: tinted windows with coloured glass.