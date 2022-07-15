Top all-inclusive luxury beach resorts in Malaysia for a hassle-free vacation

If you’re planning a holiday in Malaysia soon, consider all-inclusive luxury beach resorts with full-board packages to get the most out of your trip.

What’s the benefit of full-board and all-inclusive packages? First of all, you don’t need to worry about planning your next meal since you can dine in at any of the restaurant’s F&B outlets without worrying about the cost or distance.

Plus, if you’re travelling with your family or loved one, you can ensure that all your precious holiday time is spent with them instead of hunting down things to do and places to eat.

Leave your wallet in the safety of your room while you peruse these resorts’ facilities and services in one convenient all-inclusive package.

Here are the best all-inclusive luxury beach resorts in Malaysia for a truly carefree vacation:

Club Med Cherating, Kuantan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Club Med Cherating (@clubmedcherating)



For a hassle-free holiday by the beach, check out Club Med Cherating in Kuantan. From childcare to watersports to dining, everything is covered in one package when you book a stay here.

Relax and unwind at the resort that sits in the heart of an 80-hectare forest, ideal for jungle adventures and spa breaks. The kids will enjoy the family splash zone, or you can simply enjoy the views over the South China Sea from the adults-only zen zone pool.

Visit the website for the latest offers.

Pangkor Laut Resort, Pangkor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pangkor Laut Resort (@pangkorlautresort)



Spend your vacation on a private island at Pangkor Laut Resort, located three miles off the West Coast of Malaysia along the Straits of Malacca. This five-star resort offers spacious villas, luxury facilities, a private beach, and a variety of top-notch dining establishments.

With the all-inclusive Residents’ Package, you’ll enjoy accommodation, daily set breakfast, set lunch and set dinner for two persons, inclusive of complimentary coffee, tea and mineral water served during meal times, return scheduled speedboat transfers to and from Marina Island Pangkor, in-room wireless internet access, and Jungle Walk with our Resident Naturalist, (subject to availability).

Find out more here.

Tanjung Jara Resort, Terengganu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanjong Jara Resort (@tanjongjararesort)



This five-star luxury hotel on the East Coast offers everything you need for an amazing idyllic holiday by the beach. For those who love culture and history, they’ll enjoy the hotel’s emphasis traditional luxury steeped in age-old Malay traditions.

The Residents’ Package is an all-inclusive offer where you’ll enjoy flexible date changes of up to 7 times, changes must be made 7 days prior to arrival, accommodation, daily breakfast, two-course set lunch, and two-course set dinner for two persons, inclusive of complimentary coffee, tea and mineral water served during meal times, in-room wireless internet access and Jara Hill Walk with our Resident Naturalist (subject to availability).

Visit the website here for bookings.

Gaya Island Resort, Sabah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaya Island Resort (@gayaislandresort)

When you need to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life, immerse yourself in this sanctuary in Sabah, nestled in the hillside of an ancient rainforest with a remarkable outline of Mount Kinabalu on the horizon.

With the Residents’ Package, you’ll enjoy an all-inclusive holiday with accommodation (villa), daily set breakfast, set lunch and set dinner for two persons, inclusive of complimentary coffee, tea and mineral water served during meal times, return scheduled speedboat transfers between Jesselton Point and the Resort, In-room wireless internet access, and Guided Nature Walk with our Resident Naturalist, subject to availability.

Check out the website here.

Hero and featured image credit: Photo by Alexander Kaunas on Unsplash