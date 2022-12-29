Top hotels to stay in KL and PJ for the New Year’s Eve festivities

Believe it or not, 2023 is just around the corner. Apart from reminding you how fast time is flying by, the emergence of a new year means the urgency to plan something special for the celebration. Thankfully, we’ve gathered these top hotel packages to book in KL and PJ for a splendid New Year’s Eve 2022 stay to ring in the New Year.

There’s no denying the fact that sometimes escaping your familiar environment for a day or two can be good for the soul. Whether you’re here in KL for a long holiday or are just craving an escape for New Year’s Eve, we got you. There are plenty of hotels in the city that offer unique packages to make your celebration a memorable experience.

Apart from great slumber and an extremely comfortable stay, you will be thrilled to find that these packages include access to their New Year’s Eve parties and dinners too. From The RuMa Hotel and Residences to Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel, take your pick and be sure to plan your trip wisely before they are all booked out.

Where to stay for an amazing New Year’s Eve 2022 soiree in KL and PJ?

The RuMa Hotel and Residences

Image credit: The RuMa Hotel and Residences

Need a break from the familiar four walls? Booking a stay at The RuMa Hotel and Residences offers a relaxed setting for anyone who craves a refresher. Located in the heart of KL, the hotel is a haven for uncovering the local heritage in every corner. Adored for its hospitality and breathtaking architectural designs, this divine establishment is a great destination to celebrate the new year, and you can do just that by booking their Countdown Staycation on New Year’s Eve. The one-night stay includes breakfast, a romantic dinner at ATAS and pre-dinner drinks at SEVEN for two pax.

Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur

Image credit: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Kuala Lumpur

There’s nothing like reeling in the new year with a breathtaking view of Kuala Lumpur. Situated between the iconic KLCC park and the Petronas Twin Towers, the hotel calls for the perfect setting for any New Year’s Eve celebration, and you can countdown to 2023 with its incredible Stay and Dine package. Ideal for two pax, the one-night stay includes breakfast at the Mosaic, along with access to the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at the Grand Ballroom.

The New Year’s Eve Stay and Dine start at RM1,980. For room reservations, email mokul-reservations@mohg.com

PARKROYAL Collection Kuala Lumpur

Image credit: PARKROYAL Collection Hotel

It’s time to kick back, relax and unwind at PARKROYAL Collection. Known for its eco-chic space, the establishment offers a sense of calmness upon entering with its greenery and sleek wooden finishes. Available for booking now between 23 December 2022 to 2 January 2023, the hotel unveils its ‘A December To Remember’ package for the festivities, which includes daily buffet breakfast for two at Thyme or access to the COLLECTION Club Lounge (for Club rooms and suites). In addition, guests can enjoy a one-time Festive Buffet Dinner for two. Not forgetting a special 20% discount off the total food bill and ala carte treatments at the St Gregory spa.

Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur

Image credit: Pavilion Hotel

You can’t get much more central than a stay at the Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur. You’ll be located only a stone’s throw away from the hustle and bustle of the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Bukit Bintang. Located in one of the best shopping hubs in the city, you can beat the traffic by booking a stay at this cosy space for the celebration. On New Year’s Eve, the incredible package includes a complimentary breakfast for two pax and a dinner reservation at the Jade Pavilion.

Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel

Image credit: Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel

Escape the hustle and bustle in the city and enjoy a humble celebration for two at the Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel. The festive season is all about being with your loved ones, and the establishment is the best place to book a festive countdown party. When you book for a stay on 31 December 2022, you will immediately receive a complimentary entrance to Sala Bar’s rooftop fiesta. On top of that, your stay will include a buffet breakfast and a buffet dinner at Feast. You’re sorted!

Hero & featured image credit: Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur

