Have the ultimate designer getaway at Phuket’s iconic heritage mansion

As Thailand opens its borders to the world once again, the palatial Governor’s Mansion on the tropical island of Phuket will open its doors for an overnight stay for the first time in over 50 years on Airbnb.

The luxurious stay pays homage to Thailand’s rich architectural heritage and design sensibility, including never-before-seen pieces by renowned Bangkok-based furniture designers and classic Phuketian antiques.

One lucky group of four will get to celebrate Songkran – the Thai New Year – in style, hosted by Thai superstar Patricia Tanchanok Good and master chef Nooror Somany Steppe.

How to stay at Thailand’s palatial Governor’s Mansion on Airbnb

Just in time for Songkran, the Thai New Year, one group of four lucky guests will get to soak up the vibrant festivities with an island getaway of a lifetime, only on Airbnb in Thailand. The majestic Governor’s Mansion is bookable on airbnb.com/governorsmansion for US$50* (approximately RM210) for a two night stay from 15-17 April 2022, welcoming overnight guests for the first time in more than 50 years.

Bookings opened at 9AM Malaysia Standard Time (MYT) on April 4, 2022. Malaysians and travellers from all countries that currently allow international travel to and from Thailand can apply.**

Guests will be hosted by popular Phuket-born model-actress Patricia Tanchanok Good who rose to fame in one of Netflix’s most popular Thai dramas last year, Girl From Nowhere 2, and national ambassador for royal Thai cuisine and Blue Elephant founder, master chef Nooror Somany Steppe. Programming for this special stay is supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Guests will be immersed in a quintessentially Phuketian experience, including:

A personal welcome at check-in by Thai superstar Patricia ‘Good’ Tanchanok, who will share her favourite hidden gems in Phuket and tips for exploring the island

Exclusive access to a two-bedroom suite on the Mansion’s expansive second floor, including a private reception lounge and living room

A bespoke, multi-course ‘Songkran’ tasting menu prepared and hosted by master Chef Nooror Somany Steppe

A scuba diving and snorkelling adventure around the sparkling reefs and islands that dot the Andaman Sea

A gibbon rehabilitation social impact experience in Phuket’s last rainforest

All about the Governor’s Mansion

The 119-year-old Governor’s Mansion welcomed many out-of-town dignitaries and remains one of several neoclassical heritage mansions on Phuket today. The sprawling white and mustard heritage home is located in the historic heart of Old Phuket Town, and has been exquisitely restored to preserve its original fixtures, including richly patterned tiles and teakwood floors. Its first floor is now home to the Blue Elephant Restaurant – a Michelin Plate awardee and long-running stalwart of Thailand’s culinary industry.

On the second floor, renowned Thai designer Saran Yen Panya has created a memorable, visually stunning space that pays homage to Thailand’s rich heritage and buzzing contemporary design scene. The stay features statement pieces by Yothaka – widely revered as Thailand’s master of design – in addition to bespoke handcrafted items by up-and-coming designers Kitt Ta Khon, Masaya, Sumphat Gallery, Thaniya and Mo Jirachaisakul, paired with Phuketian antiques from some of the island’s most distinguished homes and museums.

*Plus taxes and fees. This two-night stay is not a contest. Airbnb is closely monitoring Thailand infection rates and government policies and will offer booking guests a USD1,000 Airbnb credit if it becomes necessary to cancel the stay.

All images by Airbnb.