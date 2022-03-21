Have a look at this gorgeous luxury hotel opening in Verona, Italy this spring

With borders opening up around the world, there’s no better time than the present to add Verona, Italy to your travel wish list. The storied city, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is debuting its first five-star hotel, the Vista Palazzo Verona, on 30 March. And considering the city was founded more than 2,000 years ago, that’s a pretty big deal.

The new luxury hotel in Verona, Italy

Image Credit: Courtesy of Vista Palazzo Verona

“Like Como, where my grandfather started Lario Hotels over a century ago, Verona is an ancient and fascinating city that has attracted visitors since the Roman era, but has been lacking in luxury accommodation,” Bianca Passera, CEO of Lario Hotels, Vista Palazzo Verona’s parent company, tells Travel + Leisure exclusively. “We are now filling the need for a new five-star property with the high-calibre amenities and services we feel should be offered by such a property in 2022.”

Image Credit: Davide Lovatti/Courtesy of Vista Palazzo Verona

The city, perhaps best known as the setting of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” is highly regarded as “an outstanding example of a town that has developed progressively and uninterruptedly over 2,000 years, incorporating artistic elements of the highest quality from each succeeding period,” according to UNESCO.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Vista Palazzo Verona

Vista Palazzo Verona embraces that architectural legacy; it’s housed in a 19th-century residential palace, which has been transformed to include 16 guest accommodations and contemporary amenities like a spa, a gym, a rooftop terrace, a restaurant and bar, and an indoor pool (which, by the way, has an ancient Roman well embedded in its wall).

Image Credit: Courtesy of Vista Palazzo Verona

Interiors blend period and modern decor, thanks to a tasteful plan by Milan-based firm Maurizio Maggi Studio Arte, which tapped Italian craftspeople to bring their skills to the property, from the marquetry floors to marble surfaces from local quarries to the fine Italian linens by Rivolta Carmignani​​.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Vista Palazzo Verona

Whether you’re in town to catch an opera at the ancient Arena di Verona amphitheatre or doing a little Romeo-and-Juliet-themed sightseeing, the Vista Palazzo Verona is the luxe home base you need to book for your trip.

Rates at the Vista Palazzo Verona start at approximately USD 730 per night.

This article first appeared on Travel + Leisure India.