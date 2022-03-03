Amazing villas in Malaysia with private pools or jacuzzis

Make it a relaxing vacation to remember with these exceptional resort villas that come with private pools or jacuzzis in Malaysia.

With the pandemic still going on, many of us would rather stay on the safe side when on holiday. If you’re dying to lounge by the pool or go for a relaxing swim but don’t want to risk sharing a pool with others, consider a luxurious vacation at these villas that come with their very own private pool.

Here, you can enjoy your privacy while taking stunning shots for the ‘gram. If you’ve meaning to escape the hustle and bustle of the city for a romantic getaway with your partner, these villas make the perfect love nests. Leave your worries at home and venture out for a memorable vacation at these glorious villas in Malaysia.

No time to travel? No worries. We’ve even included one that’s a stone’s throw away from KLCC if you only have time for a weekend trip or staycation.

The best villas with a private pool/jacuzzi in Malaysia in 2022: