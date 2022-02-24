We’re past the two-year mark of this pandemic. It’s time to unwind and recenter, and these are some of the best luxury wellness resorts in Asia to get some detoxing done.

With more and more VTLs from Malaysia coming up on the horizon, the travel industry is beginning to flourish again. But if navigating a busy city or rushing through an itinerary sounds exhausting, you might be doing it wrong — you need a wellness retreat.

We don’t mean a simple spa break but a getaway that targets your specific health concerns through tailored programmes that necessitate nutrition, fitness, therapies and meditation. Most of all, these afford you the time and space to slow down, recharge and refresh your body and mind. Such a Herculean treat requires only the very best, so we’ve picked the ten finest wellness retreats in Asia.

The 10 best luxury wellness resorts in Asia: