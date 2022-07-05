6 of the world’s best eco-friendly luxury hotels

Lavish and luxurious; these sustainable and eco-friendly hotels hit the mark on all accounts. If there’s one thing that the pandemic has taught us, it’s that we need to take a long hard look at the way that we travel. In fact, change was needed long before we went into worldwide lockdown.

Sustainable travel may not be a popular trend but is here to stay with hundreds of hotels making impactful changes to the way that their business is operated. Now that we are returning to travel normalcy, why not put these six eco-friendly hotels on your bucket list? They’re the ultimate in luxury and sustainability.

Here are 6 of the best eco-friendly hotels in the world:

Soneva Jani Chapter Two, Maldives













Top of the list for many sun-seeking travelers, the Maldives is the pinnacle of luxury escapes. Expanding its award-winning offerings with 27 new Water Reserves, dining concepts and wellness programmes, Soneva Jani recently unveiled ‘chapter two‘. Like with all of the hotel’s properties, sustainability is the core of Soneva, and The Soneva Foundation continues to supports the development of projects that have a positive environmental, social and economic impact.

The new Water Reserves have also also been crafted to the highest environment standard, using only sustainable materials like Forest Stewardship Council-certified woods, and state-of-the-art technology to reduce their impact on the planet. Complete with jaw-dropping views, the launch of Chapter Two turns the page to an exciting new era at Soneva Jani.

Find more details here.

Whitepod Hotel, Switzerland













Odds are, you’ve hit the heart button on several of Whitepod Hotel‘s Instagram images; and trust us when we say that stunning snowscapes, is just one of its many allures. With an aim to prove that “hospitality and environmental preservation can coexist to create a unique, positive and quality experience,” the use of all energy and water sources are controlled and all waste is recycled. By staying at Whitepod, you’re not only creating memories, but actively playing a role in its ecological mission. Here, nature is luxury.

Find more details here.

Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, Chiang Rai, Thailand









An elephant sanctuary and misty mountain escape all in one, Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort in Chiang Rai is Perched on a ridge in northern Thailand overlooking the border with Myanmar and Laos. Wake up in the morning engulfed in Thai silk sheets, brew an espresso and ready yourself to explore the unique cultures of three countries.

Anantara hotels is heavily involved in a number of social and environmental projects, supporting communities through grassroots initiatives as well as matching guest donations for a variety of worthing causes from wildlife conservation to funding local hospitals . From the moment of conception, Anantara has held itself to highest standard when it comes to social responsibility and sustainable tourism.

Find more details here.

The Oyster Box Hotel, Durban, South Africa







Timeless elegance and award-winning amenities await your stay at The Oyster Box Hotel in Umhlanga. A part of Red Carnation Hotels group, it has made a long-standing commitment to not only supporting local charities: Amy Biehl Foundation, Pack for a Purpose and Rhinos Without Borders, but also actively encourage guests to participate in beach cleanups (complimentary drinks are on offer for every bucket of rubbish collected!) and removing all single-use plastics from all properties.

Find more details here.

The Pavilions, Pokhara, Nepal









Residing in the heart of the Himalayas The Pavilions is nestled in a forested valley and set against the backdrop of one of the world’s most majestic mountain ranges. A true, eco-luxury resort, the hotel gives back to the local communities of Nepal with its organic farm that powers the entire resort and its 14 villas with renewable energy; it is also the source of its fresh produce plated at each meal. Stay on the farm itself or opt for Lakeview accommodation made up of eight tended villas that are the very definition of glamping.

Find more details here.

Amanyara, Turks and Caicos











Opened in 2006 on the wild, western shores of Providenciales, Amanyara has set a bench mark for sustainable luxury not only in Turks and Caicos, about across the globe. This eco-friendly hotel prioritises the protected parkland and West Indies wildlife sanctuaries, and continues to be passionate about creating economic sustainability for the islands and its residents. Amanyara has recently pledged to use cleaning products that are 100 percent biodegradable, free of NPE, phosphate, EDTA, NTA and aromatic solvents, host ‘Green Days’ and clean-ups focusing on its local Blue Hills community, and work with and promote local companies and eateries. The icing on the cake? Just look at that crystal clear water.

Find more details here.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.