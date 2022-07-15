The best luxury hotels in Siem Reap for your next trip to Cambodia

Planning to visit Siem Reap, Cambodia to check out Angkor Wat, or just to have a relaxing vacation?

As a travel guide, we’ve compiled a list of five luxury hotels situated in and around Siem Reap for your next trip to Cambodia.

The second-largest city in Cambodia, Siem Reap is considered the epicentre of Cambodian culture by virtue of cultural villages, historical sites, and, of course, the most popular tourist attraction of the country: Angkor Wat.

Alongside French colonial architecture and Chinese-style architecture, the city is also interspersed with an assemblage of beautiful luxury hotels. As a travel directory on where to stay when travelling here, find below a compilation of five luxury hotels situated in and around Siem Reap, Cambodia.

First up, we’ve got the exquisite Amansara. Once a residence for guests of King Sihanouk and now a masterpiece of 1960s New Khmer Architecture, this Aman property is rich in history and culture alike. Amansara embodies tranquility through tangible amenities such as manicured gardens, a curvilinear pool, and a canopy of mature trees, as well as through services like wellness practices and treatment rooms. Spiritually enriching activities include ‘Forest Therapy,’ ‘Monk Led Forest Walking Meditation,’ and ‘Salute the Sun.’ In terms of accommodation, guests have three options to choose from: ‘Pool Suite,’ ‘Courtyard Suite,’ and ‘Suite,’ all of which are light-filled contemporary expanses equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows and a minimal colour scheme.

For travellers looking to book a stay at an elegant, luxury hotel, it’s got to be the Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor. A mere stone’s throw from the temple ruins of Angkor, the five-star historic hotel merges treasures from its rich history with contemporary comfort. Guests are spoilt for choice here as the extensive selection of accommodations ranges from rooms to suites to villas, with each category featuring subcategories. Initially established in the year 1932, Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor is considered a landmark in the city of Siem Reap.

Situated within the French Quarter of Siem Reap, Shinta Mani Angkor and Bensley Collection Pool Villas presents itself as an upscale boutique property boasting an eclectic, exquisite design ethos imbued throughout the property. Set within the Shinta Mani Angkor Gardens, the Bensley Collection Pool Villas is an exclusive assemblage of ten villas designed by famed architect and hotel designer Bill Bensley. All ten two-levelled residences are equipped with a private garden, a private pool, an outdoor bathtub, custom-designed furniture, bold murals, and eye-catching accoutrements. Additionally, the aspect of luxury is elevated with the Bensley Butlers that will look after your every need.

Fourth on our list is a property designed by eco-conscious individuals for eco-conscious travellers: Zannier Hotels Phum Baitang. Nestled amidst lush gardens and rice paddy fields, the hotel houses 25 ‘Terrace Villas’ and 20 ‘Pool Villas’, all of which are styled in resemblance to traditional stilted farmhouses featuring wooden interiors and homely fittings. The ‘green village’ places emphasis on sustainability through several sustainable practices including the employment of local rice farmers, the on-site clean water production facility, and the utilisation of locally-sourced products. During your stay here, expect soulful simplicity, Khmer traditions, cultural splendour, and aromatic flavours.

Home to 39 Khmer-style suites beautifully encircling a courtyard pool, Anantara Angkor Resort is a luxury hotel recommended for travellers looking to spend their days exploring the city and spend their nights reposing in luxury. The centrally-located all-suite property is home to ten distinctive types of suites, all of which feature wooden intramural, teakwood floors, and fine Khmer silks. All of the ten suites are designed to cater to different demographics, ranging from families to couples. Here, guests are invited to immerse themselves in the rich history of the ancient kingdom that prevails both within and beyond the walls of Anantara Angkor Resort.

