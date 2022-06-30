Entering Malaysia in 2022: Traveller’s Pass scrapped for returning Malaysians

Looking for the latest travel updates pertaining to Covid-19 restrictions in Malaysia? We’ve got the latest news here.

Health Minister of Malaysia Khairy Jamaluddin has scrapped the MySejahtera Traveller’s Pass application requirement for returning Malaysians.

He explained that the decision to remove the feature was due to easing of travel procedures for Malaysians, as the country’s public health situation has improved, and that the Traveller’s Pass requirement will be removed for other travellers in phases soon.

He said, “The removal of the requirement will happen in stages, and we will also be easing travel back to the country for those with social passes, student visas, and permanent residence, for which the date will be announced soon.”

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Malaysia:

MySejahtera Traveller’s Pass application

Foreigners are still required to download the MySejahtera app fill up the Traveller’s Pass application before entering the country. This is to continue tracking Covid-19 cases and other infectious diseases such as monkeypox.

Reduced quarantine period for positive cases

The easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Malaysia includes reducing the length of quarantine for positive cases to 4 days if they test negative. If they still test positive, they’ll be required to undergo quarantine for 7 days. According to Khairy Jamaluddin, they should take the RTK-antigent test supervised by a medical practitioner.

From 1 May 2022, COVID-19 positive cases may be released from quarantine earlier if they tested negative on Day-4. pic.twitter.com/UT1COKwEME — KKMalaysia🇲🇾😷 (@KKMPutrajaya) April 27, 2022

Wearing of face masks in public

Additionally, wearing masks in outdoor public places will be optional (although encouraged). Mask-wearing is still required at certain indoor venues.

Mask-wearing is still mandatory indoors from 1 May 2022. However, it is optional outdoors. It is still encouraged when in crowded places and for high-risk individuals. 😷 pic.twitter.com/5QaO18Vsn3 — KKMalaysia🇲🇾😷 (@KKMPutrajaya) April 27, 2022

Scanning of MySejahtera no longer required

The scanning of MySejahtera in public and private areas for check-in is no longer mandatory, except for those who are positive and have ‘High Risk’ status.

MySejahtera check-in is no longer required to enter premises from 1 May 2022. Entry to premises are permitted regardless of vaccination status. However, COVID-19 positive cases and those under HSO are still not allowed to enter premises. pic.twitter.com/motjttPkIc — KKMalaysia🇲🇾😷 (@KKMPutrajaya) April 27, 2022

Testing no longer required for vaccinated travellers

Testing upon entry and pre-departure into Malaysia will not be required from May 1 onwards, as long as travellers are fully vaccinated.

Pre-departure and on-arrival tests are no longer required for fully vaccinated travellers entering Malaysia from 1 May 2022. pic.twitter.com/3jAvkzYNY1 — KKMalaysia🇲🇾😷 (@KKMPutrajaya) April 27, 2022

All economic sectors are allowed to operate from May 15, including nightclubs

The National Security Council’s negative list of banned activities is no longer applicable from 15 May onwards. This includes nightclubs, which were not allowed to operate since March 2020, and are the only remaining premises on the negative list.

Hero image credit: Pixabay/Pexels, Featured image credit: Nafis Abman/Pexels