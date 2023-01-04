Malaysia COVID rules: Incoming passengers to go through temperature checks at airport

Travellers landing in Malaysia will go through temperature checks and other forms of testing at the airport, to keep track of passengers that may be symptomatic of COVID-19.

There is a surge of COVID-19 cases around the globe, leading governments to take preemptive measures to curb the spread of the disease. After China opened its borders, there has been a spike in cases and an increasing need to keep track of incoming passengers at airports who may be COVID-positive. Malaysia has taken measures to screen passengers when they arrive at the international airport from various countries. Malaysia’s Health Minister Zaliha Mustafa made a statement on December 30, 2020 (Friday) informing that stricter steps will be taken to curb the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Measures being taken by Malaysia

All travellers entering Malaysia will be undergoing temperature checks. Furthermore, people who have been to China within the last 14 days of their arrival will undergo the rapid antigen test (RTK-Ag test). The samples collected for the RTK-Ag test will be sent for genome testing if the traveller is tested positive for COVID-19.

Adding to that, people who have been in close contact with travellers who have visited China in the last 14 days will be tested for COVID-19. If anybody exhibits influenza-like illnesses or severe acute respiratory infection, they will be tested too, reported Channel News Asia.

Besides testing people, the health ministry would run polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on sewage samples from all the aircrafts coming from China.

The Member of Parliament for Sekijang informed that these measures are a part of increased surveillance to ensure that the spread of COVID-19 can be controlled.

Even India has taken a series of steps in the wake of the increasing cases. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has made it mandatory for passengers flying to India from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand to take the COVID-19 detection RT PCR test.

Hero and feature image: Courtesy of Artur Tumasjan from Unsplash

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.