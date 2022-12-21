Review: Buahan by Banyan Tree Escape transports you to the heart of nature

At Buahan by Banyan Tree Escape in Bali, you’ll wake up to a fresh cool breeze and birdsong, while being comfortably enveloped in warm and luxurious bedsheets in a romantic canopy bed, with only a gauzy curtain that separates you from the lush Balinese jungle.

This is what all guests will experience at Buahan, Banyan Tree’s first Escape. The no doors, no walls concept may seem daunting to some. Still, the luxurious villa – or bale as it’s called at the resort – and exceptional service allow a comfortable and rejuvenating stay that allows you to immerse yourself in nature truly.

Our firsthand experience at the adults-only resort was beyond eye-opening – it was enriching and nourishing in all aspects, from mind, body, and soul.

You may encounter a friendly frog in your shower, or even a large stick insect on your sofa. These are all part and parcel of the nature immersion experience, but rest assured that all creatures you may encounter are harmless. If you need some assistance or reassurance, you won’t have to worry as the efficient staff members are just a phone call away.

The resort has managed to offer the perfect balance of disconnection and connection. With hi-speed wifi and luxurious amenities – from a deep bathtub to the plush quilt and pillows – you won’t ever forget you’re staying at a five-star resort.

However, the 360 degrees views of captivating nature and the unbelievably fresh air – which can be relished at every corner of the resort from The Living Room, Dining Room, Yoga Pavilion, Spa, or your own bale – will allow you to truly disconnect from your troubles and the harshness of city life.

Here’s what to expect at Buahan, Banyan Tree Escape, that’s perched up high in Ubud, Bali:

Commitment to sustainability and nature









From the wooden toothbrush right down to the sustainable air-conditioned system above the bed, environmental consciousness is at the forefront of everything at Buahan.

Working closely with the villagers and local community, while taking extreme and careful measures to minimize damage to the natural flora and fauna that surrounds Buahan. The five-star amenities such as the shampoo and body lotion are made from local oils and flowers, while the in-house liquor blend, Baligroni, is made from arak, a local alcohol.

The food prepared by the Head Chef Eka is more than just a farm-to-table concept. Every meal is carefully curated to offer freshness and quality. The kampung eggs I had every day for breakfast were the freshest I have ever tasted, while the coffee, locally roasted, was smooth and strong. The creativity of the dishes, which imparted local twists, added a pleasing element to the overall dining experience.

For dining options, you can choose from the all-day dining menu, request for room service for dining in your bale, or request special meals from the Chef. All you have to do is ask!

Dining restrictions or food allergies? No worries. The staff, led by the charismatic and friendly Puspa, will take care of you like their own family, so they are sure to take note of your requirements and tailor your meals accordingly.

Enriching local experiences











As this is an experiential resort, you are encouraged to take advantage of the experiences that you can book (some are at additional charges) in advance.

For example, at the ‘Forage in the Wild’ experience, you indulge your senses while picking and learning about local plants’ benefits and usage. You can also begin your culinary journey at the”Paon” traditional kitchen by learning how to cook an authentic recipe from around Bali.

Take a trip around the village and enjoy a communal lunch, or trek down to the waterfall at the base of the resort. Interested in meditation and yoga? There are opportunities to take classes as well.

You’ll enrich your trip so much more through these activities that immerse you in the local culture and spirituality of the village. At the resort, you can also learn about traditional Balinese techniques such as making your own Boreh Rub and spiritual offerings.

The ultimate pampering

Toja Spa

Above all, if you keep yourself open to the experience, you’ll experience relaxation like no other at Buahan by Banyan Tree. We strongly recommend booking a spa treatment at the open-air Toja Spa, where you’ll receive a full body massage at the hands of skilled massage therapists while dozing off to the sounds of the rainforest.

Whether it’s sitting on the gazebo gazing out into the paddy fields, unwinding on the sofa with a mug of freshly brewed tea, or taking a relaxing soak in the spacious copper tub, you won’t miss your television or the noise of the city here.

To truly experience the wonders of Buahan, book a stay here by visiting the website or calling +62 361 6208181.

All images by Buahan by Banyan Tree