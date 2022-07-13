Hop on over from Singapore to Desaru, ferry services are now open

Planning to visit Desaru from Singapore? Or perhaps you’d like to visit Singapore after spending some time on the beach? You can now take a ferry from Singapore to the idyllic Desaru Coast, and reach in just 90 minutes.

Singapore’s very own Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal has commenced its inaugural services to Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal today on 7 July 2022.

The ferry is highly anticipated by holidaymakers from Singapore — before this, travellers could only access the destination via a 90 to 120 minute drive on their own, or a (close-to) four-hour bus ride from Woodlands Checkpoint.

“The launch of the ferry service is an exciting and pivotal moment for Desaru Coast,” said Roslina Arbak, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Desaru Development Holdings One Sdn. Bhd. “Through this scheduled, fast and convenient cross-border connectivity between Singapore and Johor, we look forward to welcoming more international travellers to Johor and driving tourism for the state.”

Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal

According to the press release, there will be one round trip service from Thursday to Sunday for the initial months, and there are plans to scale ferry services as demand increases. The time for departure from Singapore is 8.30am and the departing time from Desaru Coast is 5.30pm.

All guests are entitled to 10kg of hand-carry luggage and 20kg of check-in luggage per pax, but bicycle and other odd-sized items will set you back an extra S$10.00 (RM 31.51) (one-way).

As for prices, the two-way (return) tickets for the Desaru Coast ferry will cost S$118 (RM 371.84), while one-way tickets are S$70 (RM 220) per person. Ticket prices remain the same across all age groups and are inclusive of third-party charges.

From now till 6 October 2022, travellers can enjoy a special discounted rate of S$98 (308.82) for return tickets, as long as you key in the promo code that can be found on their website and social media accounts. (To save you the hassle, the promo code is DESARU0707)

Ferry tickets and services schedules are available online at desarucoast.com and batamfast.com.

(Hero and featured image credit: Zhang Feng Sheng/Unsplash)

