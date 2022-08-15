Stay and Play: The best golf resorts and packages in Southeast Asia in 2022

Some of the best golf resorts are in Southeast Asia, so you don’t have to travel too far for the ultimate holiday. For those who love golf and traveling, the chance to combine the two hobbies is genuinely a holiday made in heaven.

Dads or couples who love golf can enjoy golfing in some of the best golf resorts in Southeast Asia while bringing the family along to enjoy the resort’s luxurious amenities, facilities, restaurants, spas, and activities. Imagine this: a long morning or afternoon playing golf in beautiful weather, followed by a relaxing massage, while ending the day with a fabulous dinner to fortify yourself for the next day.

Thankfully, there are a number of award-winning luxury golf resorts in Southeast Asia that combine hospitality and golf for a truly amazing vacation. These resorts provide access to expansive championship-level golf courses where you can improve your game while taking in the stunning beach or mountain views.

Instead of the hassle of having to book a separate hotel and golf resort access, Stay and Play packages offer the best of both worlds. These packages provide guests with all-inclusivity including access to all greens, cart fees, range balls, accommodations, and meals.

Here are some of the best golf resorts and Stay and Play packages to check out in Southeast Asia in 2022:

Laguna Lăng Cô, Vietnam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@lagunalangco)

Laguna Lăng Cô by Banyan Tree’s echoes the ethos of Laguna Phuket, the company’s flagship integrated resort community in southern Thailand. The vast development includes Banyan Tree and Angsana branded hotels, Laguna Park Townhouses and spas, an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Sir Nick Faldo, private villas and residences available for sale, and a variety of recreational activities for guests of all ages.

The resort also offers a stunning sea view with picturesque mountains in the background, perfect for a relaxing vacation you or your whole family can enjoy. The Stay and Play package (until December 2022) at Banyan Tree includes daily breakfast for two at The Water Court, aily One Time 18 Holes Golf for 2 adults (Green fee, caddy fee, shared golf cart), complimentary scheduled two-way airport shuttle bus, and more.

Find out more and make bookings here.

Banyan Tree Phuket, Thailand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by banyantreephuket (@banyantreephuket)

Love Phuket and playing golf? Enjoy the best of Thai hospitality at Banyan Tree Phuket. The expansive 89-acre resort features a spa, golf course, and winding cycling paths. It’s also just steps away from the Bang Tao sandy beach with beautiful turquoise waters.

The current Stay and Play package (available until November 2022) includes a luxury three-night stay at the Banyan Pool Villa or Signature Pool Villa with two complimentary 18-hole green fees for two guests per stay, and a 60-minute massage at the Banyan Tree Spa Phuket to unwind after a long day.

Book the package on the website.

Els Club, Teluk Datai, Langkawi, Malaysia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Els Club Teluk Datai (@theelsclubtd)

Els Club is located minutes away from The Datai Langkawi, an award-winning hotel in Malaysia that offers tropical luxury, embedded in a stunning rainforest setting facing the Andaman Sea and Datai Bay. Datai Bay is known for its gorgeous marine life and coral reefs that can be found there, including Indo-Pacific humpback dolphins that are also known to frequent the area.

The perfectly manicured playing surfaces at The Els Club Teluk Datai is a tribute to the design which carries its creator’s name. The layout relies on strategically placed tree lines along a naturally meandering stream, offering spectacular views across the Andaman Sea.

For more information and the latest Stay and Play packages, email reservations@elsclubmalaysia.com or call +6(04) 959 2700.

Black Mountain Golf Resort, Hua Hin, Thailand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Mountain Golf, Hua Hin (@blackmountaingolfclub)

Nestled in the foothills of the valleys in Hua Hin, Black Mountain Golf Resort offers private and artistically designed pool villas as well as luxurious amenities and world-class restaurants.

You can also enjoy Black Mountain’s world-class golf course with a discount of the green-fee, and amenities such as the water park, the spa, tennis, volleyball, miniature golf, wakeboard park and paddle tennis as a visitor to the number one golf course in Thailand.

For Stay and Play bookings, please click here.

Bali National Golf Club, Indonesia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bali National Golf Club (@balinational)

For a lovely holiday in Bali, the Bali National Golf Club offers a Par 71 course designed by Nelson & Haworth Golf Course Architects. Embark on a lush adventure here as you golf amongst a stunning tropical backdrop, with beautiful mature trees set in parkland terrain, with spectacular ocean views on the horizon.

The Stay & Play 2 Days/1 Night Package includes one night stay in Bali National Golf Villa, welcome drink upon arrival, daily breakfast in your Villa or Clubhouse, two rounds of golf at Bali National Golf Club (2 persons each one round or 1 person 2 rounds), additional golf rounds available at preferred rates, use of private Beach Club at The MAJ Nusa Dua, and more.

Find out more and make bookings here.

Hero and featured image credit: Photo by ping lee on Unsplash