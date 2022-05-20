Changes made to Thailand Pass, nightclubs to reopen in ‘green’ and ‘blue’ zones

If you’re planning to travel to Thailand soon, be sure you know the latest updates on the Thailand Pass application process and the new easing of restrictions.

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced changes to the Thailand Pass application system for ease of people entering the kingdom in a meeting held on 20 May.

The CCSA also said that nightlife venues in Thailand can reopen starting 1 June in both ‘green’ and ‘blue’ zones across the country.

All the details about Thailand further easing COVID-19 restrictions:

Changes made to the Thailand Pass application and requirements

Image credit: Markus Winkler/@markuswinkler/Unsplash

Starting 1 June, the Thailand Pass application will not be needed for Thai nationals entering the country. They will be able to travel to Thailand with just their passports.

Even though foreigners will have to download the Thailand Pass and complete the application before they enter the kingdom, the CCSA said that some changes have been made to the pass to ease the procedure. These changes will also become effective on 1 June.

Reports say that though the CCSA announced that unvaccinated travellers may be allowed to enter the country without a pre-arrival test, the presentation showed that they will have to take a negative PCR or a Pro-ATK test 72 hours before entering Thailand. In any case, unvaccinated travellers are no longer required to undergo quarantine.

Vaccinated travellers will have to produce vaccination certificates. For both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers, a minimum of USD 10,000 COVID-19 insurance is needed.

Rules around nightlife in Thailand

Establishments such as nightclubs, bars, pubs, karaoke bars and massage parlours will remain open till midnight and serve alcohol once the decision comes into effect on 1 June in the two zones.

However, the CCSA said that zones marked ‘yellow’ will continue to have restrictions, meaning that they will not be allowed to reopen until further announcement.

The CCSA’s decision is likely to give a fillip to the significant tourism industry in Thailand, which has been badly hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are 14 provinces in the ‘green’ zone and 17 in ‘blue’. Among them are prominent tourist destinations such as Buriram, Surat Thani, Krabi, Kanchanaburi, Phang Nga, Phuket and the national capital of Bangkok.

The ‘yellow’ zone has the highest number of provinces, at 46.

(Main and Featured images: Norbert Braun/@medion4you/Unsplash)

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok