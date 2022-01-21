Thailand to resume ‘Test & Go’ waiver for international travellers, expands Sandbox areas

Thailand will be resuming its ‘Test & Go’ quarantine waiver for both international and native travellers from February 1.

A spokesperson from the Centre for COVID‐19 Situation Administration (CCSA) confirmed this on 20 January 2022.

What does this mean for international travellers?

This means that the ‘Test & Go’ quarantine waiver, which was suspended a month ago due to the rising Omicron cases, will now be resumed.

All travellers, foreign and native to Thailand, entering the country will have to take a COVID-19 test on arrival and five days after that. According to Reuters, this was confirmed by the spokesperson Taweesin Wisanuyothin at a recent briefing where he also spoke about additional sandbox areas which were introduced in an attempt to give the tourism sector a boost.

What is the revised ‘Test & Go’ waiver?

Under this, travellers will have to pre-pay for two RTPCR tests before arrival. One of these two tests will be conducted at the arrival and the second one will take place on the fifth day from arrival. Till the test result is available, the travellers will have to wait in their hotels.

According to Thaiger, in the revised ‘Test & Go’ format, there is one day quarantine in the SHA+ hotels and the travellers will have to book a stay for the days the tests are supposed to be done.

For the rest of the days, the vacationers can stay at different hotels but will have to agree for their whereabouts to be tracked. Travellers will also have to get insurance that covers all contingencies for COVID-19 including hospital stays.

Where in Thailand can you travel to under the ‘Test & Go’ waiver?

The Sandbox schemes recently announced by Thailand applies to Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, or the Surat Thani islands of Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao. From 1 February 2022, the Sandbox scheme will be expanded to include Bang Lamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Si Chang, and Sattahip (Na Jomtien and Bang Saray) in Chon Buri, and Ko Chang in Trat.

Only fully vaccinated travellers can opt for the Sandbox programme, which was until now open only to Phuket. Tourists can stay at government-approved hotels in the Sandbox areas after taking an RT-PCR test upon arrival.

For more details, check out the Sandbox entry programme.

This article was adapted from Prestige Thailand.