Everything to know about travelling to Malaysia from May 1 onwards

As our nation transitions to the endemic phase, it can be hard to keep track of the current rules and regulations pertaining to Covid-19 if you’re planning to travel to Malaysia in 2022.

From May 1 2022 onwards, testing before departure and upon arrival will become a thing of the past when you travel to Malaysia. Following Malaysia’s latest relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, travelling from another country to tourist magnets the likes of Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, Penang and Langkawi is about to get as effortless as pre-pandemic.

With the unpredictability of Covid and its multiple variants, the guideline on entering Malaysia has also been revised constantly to keep up with the improving situation. Shortly after Singapore and Thailand announced their respective plans to loosen Covid restrictions, Malaysia also manoeuvred to unshackle and make it easier for inbound travellers and returning citizens.

Read on to find out what to look out for when travelling to Malaysia beginning 1 May 2022.

What you should know about travelling to Malaysia from 1 May 2022:

Malaysia doesn’t require travellers to have Covid-19 insurance.

If you’re fully vaccinated, you are exempted from pre-departure and on-arrival Covid tests. This applies to anyone above the age of 12. “Travellers who are 12 years old and below also need not undergo a test, irrespective of their vaccination status,” added Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

If you’re only partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, you must undergo a mandatory quarantine of five days, in addition to a pre-departure PCR test no more than two days before boarding your flight bound for Malaysia, as well as a supervised RTK test within 24 hours upon arrival. This applies to anyone aged 18 and above. Partially vaccinated and unvaccinated juveniles are exempted from quarantine.

Before departing, you must download, register and activate the MySejahtera contact tracing application, and complete a travel declaration including vaccination information that can be accessed via the Traveller icon in the MySejahtera application. Upon completion, you will be issued a Traveller’s Card on MySejahtera. You will have to flash your Traveller’s Card on arrival.

Rules pertaining to Covid you must continue to observe while in Malaysia:

Though previously compulsory, you won’t need to check in via MySejahtera effective May 1 before entering any venue.

However, you are still required to mask up in public transport and indoors. Wearing face masks outdoors is optional.

What happens if you test positive for Covid-19 in Malaysia?

If you test positive, you’ll need to follow certain protocols. All positive patients are required to observe a seven-day self-isolation. However, you may undergo a supervised RTK test on the fourth day. If the result turns out to be negative, you are freed from further isolation.

Hero image: CK Yeo/@seakei/Unsplash and feature image: Imran Abdul Jabar on Unsplash

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur