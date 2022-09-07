Wearing face masks in indoor areas no longer mandatory

As the country transitions to endemicity, it is now optional to wear face masks indoors in Malaysia except for public transport and medical facilities.

Where is wearing masks indoor still mandatory?

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has announced that wearing face masks indoors is now optional in Malaysia. The indoor mask mandate has been dropped with immediate effect on Wednesday, September 7, due to the high vaccination rate in the country and dropping COVID-19 cases.

The use of face masks is still mandatory when using public transportation on buses, trains, planes, taxis, e-hailing vehicles such as Grab, as well as in hospitals and medical institutions. It is also mandatory for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or having symptoms of the virus.

He also encouraged the public to continue wearing their face masks indoor when visiting crowded areas in Malaysia, as they have been proven effective in breaking transmission.

He also said, “We leave it to premise owners. If they make the decision to impose it, then people must abide and they can bar those who refuse from entering.”

In August 2020, Malaysia imposed the mandatory mask mandate to curb COVID-19 transmissions In May 2022, face masks were no longer mandatory outdoors but were still required in indoor areas.

A woman wearing a face mask crosses a road in Kuala Lumpur on March 2, 2021. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)

Will people still continue to wear face masks indoors?

Other countries that previously had a mandatory mask mandate have also dropped them as vaccination rates increase. Singapore recently made face masks optional, although many citizens still prefer wearing them.

Despite face masks no longer being mandatory, it’s likely that many citizens in Malaysia will also continue wearing them, especially in crowded and public places.

When interviewed by the New Straits Times, many citizens expressed that they will continue to wear face masks indoors as it has become a norm and they feel safer doing so. Parents are also hopeful that masks will still be worn in schools to protect children from contracting airborne viruses and diseases.

However, some have also expressed that the decision to wear face masks should depend on the individual rather than a mandatory mandate.

Hero and featured image credit: Unsplash