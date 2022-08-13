Here are four ideas for a weekend trip near Malaysia that you can take this August 2022.

As much as we love Kuala Lumpur with all its hearty hustles and buzzing bustles, it’s always refreshing to get out of the capital city – even if only for the weekend. Therefore, we’ve put together a list of four weekend trip ideas near Malaysia.

With the Merdeka holiday coming up and the further opening of neighbouring countries all around us, there’s no time like the present to book yourself a well-deserved weekend trip. This August, we’ve got out eye on the hottest new hotel opening in Bangkok, as well as more quiet and serene escapes a little further out. Foodie resort-hopping in Phuket? Private art classes in Bali? Meditative walks with a monk in Siem Reap? Don’t trip this August — go weekend tripping. Here’s some inspo.

4 weekend trip ideas near Malaysia for August 2022

The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon

The wait is finally over. The Standard’s Asia flagship has officially opened within Bangkok’s highest skyscraper with The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon. With 155 rooms and suites and various highly anticipated dining outlets, it has already become the talk of the town for many reasons. Transformed by Spanish artist and designer Jaime Hayon, each space brings something new and refreshing to Bangkok’s hospitality scene, adding a new must-visit, must-dine, and must-‘gram destination to the city. We have fallen particularly in love with the restaurants here, be it The Standard Grill, a spirited American brasserie, or Ojo, the Mexican-inspired restaurant high up on the 76th floor. Afternoon tea lovers will enjoy the graphic black and white tea room known as Tease, and diehard The Standard lovers can look forward to the opening of the iconic Mott 32 in the coming weeks. Beyond dining and design, further interesting touches are the pool overlooking the cityscape, the Peloton bikes (yup) at the gym, and a really, really worthwhile giftshop on the ground floor. A superb space to explore for a weekend staycation in Bangkok.

Recommended for: Design lovers, new hotel lovers, The Standard brand lovers

Trisara and Anantara Mai Khao, Phuket

If you’ve up for Phuket resort-hopping on the upcoming long weekend, we’ve got some ideas for you. Not one, but two Phuket resorts are hosting Bangkok restaurants this August, so a trip to the island is definitely worth it for foodies seeking an excuse to travel. Just be sure to pack your eating pants.

On 12 and 13 August, chefs Top and Michelle of the beloved Mia Restaurant will be taking over the kitchen at the Anantara Mai Khao. The five-course tasting menu will spotlight premium imported and local sourced ingredients, and feature all-time Mia favourites like Ostra Regal Oyster, Lobster Tart, Corn Fed Chicken Breast, and Mia’s soon-to-be-iconic Cereal Bowl. The menu is priced at THB 3200++ inclusive of wine pairing.

On 13 August, Chef Prin and Mint of the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants’ Samrub Samrub Thai will be presenting an exciting 12-course menu highlighting seasonal and hyper local ingredients at Trisara. The dinner is priced at THB 3500++ per person, or at THB 4900++ per person with beverage pairing. The event is part of Trisara’s Culinary Series, previously having hosted Potato Head, 28 Hong Kong Street, and Sühring, to name a few.

Recommended for: Foodies who love a good pop-up in unexpected places

Amansara, Siem Reap

Now with flights operating to Siem Reap again, there’s no time like the present to explore the wonders of Angkor, the former capital city of the Khmer Empire. Inspired by 1960s New Khmer architecture, Amansara is undeniably one of the most beautiful resorts on the edge of Angkor, welcoming guests to a truly tranquil and cultural escape. Whether you spend the day within a three-wheel remork exploring temple ruins and floating villages, or you stay within the resort and explore Angkor superfoods, Amansara offers one of the most serene escapes to Siem Reap. Ancient Khmer values of health and traditional healing permeate throughout, from the spa treatments to the forest therapy, sun salutation activity, or the walking meditation guided by one of Angkor’s master monks. A powerful way to discover the true magic of relaxation — just one flight hour away from Bangkok.

Recommended for: A serene escape to don resort wear, read good books by the private plunge pool, and take in Siem Reap’s historical charms

Tanah Gajah, Bali

Did you know that Thai citizens do not need a visa to enter Bali? There’s no time like the present to fly right over, as Bali has reopened in full swing and to much excitement. Whilst there is always plenty to explore on this beloved Indonesian island, we’ve got our eye on Tanah Gajah this month, a resort comprising of 20 art-filled suites and villas suited to romantic escapists and active explorers alike. Located in the popular Ubud, the resort has long held a deep connection to Indonesia’s art scene. Once the private estate of a noted Indonesian art collector, there are plenty of interesting art works still available to explore on the property, as well as a new initiative that invites guests to delve even deeper into their creative minds with one-on-one art classes. Surrounded by five hectares of emerald rice paddies, coconut palms, and lotus ponds, Tanah Gajah presents as much an escape into art as it does into nature.

Recommended for: Those seeking out an artsy and cultural hidden gem in Bali

