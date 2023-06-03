We’re here, we’re queer: The best Pride Month events to attend globally

With June being observed as Pride Month worldwide, a slew of festivities celebrating inclusivity are lined up across the globe. From colourful rallies to workshops, the vibrant events aim to raise a voice against discrimination towards the queer community. Here is all you need to know about the Pride events of 2023.

Be it members of the LGBTQ+ community or allies, people from all over the world take part in events all June to express their support for gay rights. But before you explore the various Pride events scheduled for this year, take a look at the significance of this month.

LGBTQ+ Pride Month: Brief history and relevance

The history of Pride Month dates back to June 1969 when the New York Police Department (NYPD) conducted a series of spontaneous raids on the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in the Greenwich Village near Manhattan. As members of the community fought back against discrimination, it catalysed the fight for LGBTQ+ rights in the United States. Soon, African-American and Latinx transgender activists took to the streets, condemning police brutality based on sexual orientation.

Popularly known as the Stonewall Riots, this became an important landmark in the timeline of the LGBTQ+ cause. Activist Craig Schoonmaker coined the term ‘Pride’ on the first anniversary of the riots. Opening up about it in a 2015 podcast with the Allusionist, he said, “I authored the word ‘pride’ for gay pride … [my] first thought was ‘Gay Power.’ I didn’t like that, so proposed gay pride. There’s very little chance for people in the world to have power. People did not have power then; even now, we only have some. But anyone can have pride in themselves, and that would make them happier as people, and produce the movement likely to produce change.”

What kick-started in the US, soon spread all over the world. As a result, the month of June came to be recognised as the cornerstone of the queer movement.

Best Pride events to attend this year

Here are a few of the major Pride events set to take place around the world in June 2023. Read on to find all the details you need to know if you are interested to visit these extravaganzas filled with fun and frolic — all for a good cause!

Disneyland Paris Pride

Dates: 17 June

Location: Walt Disney Studios Park, France

Main attractions: Vibrant and extravagant, Disney puts up a spectacular show for the queer community and its supporters every single year! Be a part of this colourful adventure, which includes a parade with Disney characters, live shows and a fabulous party that goes on till the wee hours of the day.

An impressive lineup of artists is set to regale the participants of this iconic event. Some of the biggest names performing this year are Calum Scott, Jenifer, Christophe Willem and Bianca Costa.

London Pride

Dates: 1 July

Location: Hyde Park Corner

Main attractions: The biggest Pride parade in the United Kingdom is likely to witness a footfall of more than 30,000 participants this year. The massive event will begin at Hyde Park Corner and make its way to Piccadilly before culminating at Whitehall Place. With stellar performances lined up and floats you can’t miss, this spirited event is as iconic as it gets.

Circuit Festival Asia, Thailand

Dates: 23-25 June

Location: Pattaya

Main attractions: One of Asia’s biggest Pride events, this queer extravaganza is known for turning its giant water park into multiple pool parties. The Thai event is replete with high-quality audio-visual productions and a colourful lineup of DJs.

Vienna Pride

Dates: 1 – 18 June

Location: Vienna, various locations

Main attractions: From guided museum tours to pool and beach parties, the calendar at this Pride event is choc-o-blocked with fun activities. Pride Run Vienna, slated to be held on 3 June, is the highlight of the festival. Further attractions include parties at Pride DJ Cocktail at the 25 hours Hotel on June 12 and at the Pride Sun Downer Cocktail in the Meliá Vienna on13 and 16 June.

There will also be informative workshops and presentations for the members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies.

San Francisco Pride

Dates: 24-25 June

Location: San Fransisco, various locations

Main attractions: The iconic gay parade, which is the centrepiece of the month-long events, will take place on 26 June in the Bay area. However, several other programmes are also lined up across the city. The much-awaited VIP Party at the Asian Art Museum and the official SG After Party are some to name.

New York City Pride

Dates: 17 – 25 June

Location: Brooklyn Army Terminal

Main attractions: Be a part of history as you attend the legendary Pride rally on 17 June and corresponding events. The headliner for NYC Pride 2023 is none other than seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer, Christina Aguilera. She will perform at the annual LGBTQ+ dance party.

Additionally, a fundraiser is also set to take place at Brooklyn Army Terminal on 25 June.

Pink Dot 15 Singapore

Dates: 24 June

Location: Hong Lim Park

Main attractions: The event, which hosts speeches and performances, serves as a platform for local LGBTQ+ groups to raise awareness and express themselves. In its first edition since the historic repealing of Section 377A in December 2022, Singapore’s annual LGBTQ+ rally and Pride celebration will focus on increasing visibility and spreading the conversation around social and legal definitions of a family in the Lion City.

Bangkok Pride

Dates: 4 June

Location: Pathumwan intersection to CentralWorld Square

Main attractions: The grand event will feature six parades under the programme: “Beyond Gender: Overcoming Inequality”. The event will have the longest pride flag in Thailand and there are six different themes for the parades namely Gender X, My Body My Choice, Chosen Family and Same-Sex Marriage, Peace & Earth, Equal Rights to Health and I’m Home. Live performances in different music genres, along with local Thai music Mor Lam, will be one of the major highlights of the parades.

Metro Manila Pride

Dates: 24 June

Location: Makati City

Main attractions: Largest Pride parade in Southeast Asia, this was kickstarted in 1994. Thousands of people from the community and allies throng this event every year. This time will be no different.

