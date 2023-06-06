Celebrating 75 years of the Seamaster, Omega’s ever-evolving dive watch

Even before there was the Seamaster, Omega was already a pioneer in the world of divers’ watches.

The brand released the Omega Marine in 1932, the world’s first divers’ watch available to civilian divers. Then between 1940 and 1945, Omega delivered more than 110,000 timepieces to the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) which were highly valued for their water-resistance and reliability in combat.

At the end of World War II, the brand responded to the demand for a timepiece with the same robust technology but more aesthetically suited to civilian life, resulting in Omega’s first family of watches: the Seamaster line.

The first Seamaster was launched in 1948 in celebration of Omega’s 100th anniversary. Originating from Omega’s military prowess, the Seamaster is now known for its rugged reliability and superior water-resistance. It has also since become an enduring symbol of the company’s watchmaking process and constant pursuit of excellence.

In 1957, the Seamaster 300 was introduced, ushering in a new era of underwater discovery. The first professional divers’ watch from Omega received a second-generation follow-up in 1963. More Seamaster watches followed in 1971 (The Seamaster 600 “Ploprof”), 1972 (The Seamaster Diver 120M), and 1976 (The Seamaster 1000).

1993’s Professional Diver 300M marked the brand’s triumphant return to the world of diving watches. In 1995, the Seamaster made its debut in the popular James Bond film franchise, with several Seamaster models having appeared throughout several of its movies over the decades. This successful partnership continues to this day; the 2022 Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition worn by Daniel Craig in 2021’s “No Time to Die” even fetched a price of GBP 226,800 at a charity sale.

The 21st century sees the release of the Seamaster Aqua Terra in 2002, with a reimagined version released in 2008 and followed by the Seamaster Aqua Terra > 15’000 gauss in 2013. Also launched was the Seamaster Planet Ocean in 2005, followed by the Seamaster Planet Ocean Ultra Deep Professional in 2019 and the Seamaster Planet Ocean Ultra Deep in 2022.

The Seamaster now celebrates its semi sesquicentennial. It has continued to evolve, offering an outward style and mechanical excellence perfected over its first seven plus decades, and shows no signs of slowing down. No doubt the Seamaster will continue to be an outstanding timepiece even in its next 75 years and beyond.

Learn more about the Omega Seamaster at omegawatches.com.