Code 11.59 By Audemars Piguet welcomes new stainless steel models

Audemars Piguet has enhanced its Code 11.59 By Audemars Piguet collection with new references created, for the very first time, in stainless steel.

The six recent additions crafted from the new material include three Selfwinding models – displaying hours, minutes, seconds and a date – along with their three Selfwinding Chronograph counterparts in the same colours.

Four of the six 41 mm models are composed entirely of stainless steel, while the other two feature a black ceramic case middle combined with a steel bezel, lugs and caseback. The latter two models are available in Smoked Beige, while the aforementioned four come in either Green or Bleu Nuit, Nuage 50 – an iconic shade in the Royal Oak collection. Each dial tone corresponds to a matching rubber strap decorated with a textile pattern and lined with calf leather.

Another notable feature in these recent additions is the new signature dial design that has been specially developed by Swiss guilloché craftsman Yann von Kaenel, together with the Audemars Piguet design team, for enhanced legibility and aesthetics, while effectively showcasing the Manufacture’s intricate artisanal craftsmanship. Displaying a ripple pattern created specifically for the collection, the stamped dial is made up of concentric circles that create a unique structure, with a texture never before seen on a Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet dial.

Beating within the three Selfwinding models is Calibre 4302 with a seconds and date indication, while the Selfwinding Chronograph models are driven by Calibre 4401 – an integrated selfwinding chronograph movement with a column wheel and flyback function, which is equipped with a vertical gear train to prevent the hands from jumping when the chronograph is activated or stopped.

Both movements are equipped with a patented mechanism, providing stability and precision when setting the watch. Their generous diameter of 32 mm also allows enhanced chronometry. A myriad of refined decorations on both calibres can be admired through the sapphire caseback, along with the brand new 22-carat pink gold openworked oscillating weight dedicated to the collection.

“The arrival of steel in the Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet collection is one of the natural steps towards a long and successful future for the line,” says François-Henry Bennahmias, CEO of Audemars Piguet.

The collection has primarily featured 18-carat white or pink gold models since its launch in 2019, before integrating a black or blue ceramic case middle on certain gold models in 2021 and 2022. With the recent 2023 iterations, Audemars Piguet continues to seek beyond as it pushes its craftmanship to unprecedented heights throughout the years, forging its own path within and beyond watchmaking.

With its contemporary design that reflects a perfect amalgamation of sobriety, refinement and technical modernity, these six new Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Selfwinding and Selfwinding Chronograph models in 41 mm are suited for daily wear.

Whether enjoying a casual day out or treating oneself to an elegant evening, the versatility of the Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet allows it to be worn on any occasion, proving itself a great investment for anyone looking to purchase his or her first luxury timepiece and is a great start to building one’s Audemars Piguet watch collection.