New luxury timepieces launching in May 2023: Louis Vuitton, Rado, Omega and more

Welcome back to another roundup of the latest watches! For May 2023, we’ve compiled a list comprising releases from Louis Vuitton, G-Shock, OMEGA and more.

Wondering what’s hot and fresh in the world of watches at the moment? Looking into sleek timepieces that are great accessories to add on a sliver of sophistication? — let us direct you to the best offerings from IWC Schaffhausen to OMEGA. Have an eye for art? There are new dials integrating art and complication from Louis Vuitton, Piaget and Cartier that’ll grab your attention. If you’re searching for durable watches to wear when exploring the wilderness, scroll to see the latest releases from Hublot and G-SHOCK.

Watches to check out for May 2023

Louis Vuitton Voyager Skeleton

This platinum timepiece takes you on a journey through time. Explore the complex mechanism of the movement inspired by the purposeful architecture of Louis Vuitton’s flagship stores. The distinct Louis Vuitton silhouette catches all the attention with its one-of-a-kind elegance in unison with the Maison’s style. This dial flaunts its exceptional LV60 skeletonised movement designed by La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton — made to life in the workshop of Le Cercle des Horlogers.

Learn more HERE.

Piaget Polo Date in Midnight Blue

An elegant unisex timepiece perfect for daily wear, the Piaget Polo collection introduces a new member — a vibrant deep blue shade with non-set indexes. This dial exudes an effortless aura, maintaining a perfect balance between being sporty and elegant. Staying true to its signature characteristics, the timepiece is designed with a round bezel and a distinctive custom dial. The stainless-steel case wraps around the blue dial, designed with classic functions of the hours, minutes, seconds and date.

Learn more HERE.

G-SHOCK x Youths in Balaclava

G-SHOCK has partnered up with fashion collective, Youths in Balaclava to create a new watch perfect for adventurers. This watch is designed with an exquisite turquoise face — a youthful design perfect for all young souls. The Bandit-centric dial is designed as a charm for wearers, symbolising good luck on one’s journey towards success. This collaboration also aims to cheer on young hearts and celebrate the freedom to express, be seen and be heard.

Learn more HERE.

Rado True Square Skeleton

Rado never ceases to amaze with groundbreaking designs. This watch comes in a dimensional design in black as well as white monobloc high-tech ceramic. The dial is layered with True Square and True Square Open Heart — embraced with a cut-away top plate securing the exquisite R808 automatic movement. The anthracite-coated minute wheel bridge and nickel-coloured main platine add a hint of sophisticated elegance to the timepiece. Offering the classic black and gold combination, the timepiece is completed with gold-coloured hands and indexes. Unmatched in both design and durability, the R808 utilises an antimagnetic NivachronTM hairspring; offering upgraded resistance to shock, temperature and magnetic fields.

Learn more HERE.

Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph UEFA Europa League Ceramic

Calling all football enthusiasts! Here’s a limited-edition timepiece perfect for you. This Classic Fusion Chronograph UEFA Europa League Ceramic marks the second collaboration between Hublot and UEFA. Incorporating the championship’s colours into the timepiece, subtle orange hues can be seen on the hands. The timepiece is constructed with top-quality materials that make it ultra-tough and scratch-proof — with only 100 pieces available.

Learn more HERE.

IWC Schaffhausen Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team

IWC Schaffhausen channels the spirit of the racer through its latest variation of the iconic Big Pilot’s watch. Taking inspiration from its passion for motorsport, the lightweight case of the timepiece is built from Grade Five titanium that’s embellished with a blue dial and calf leather strap. The 52110 calibre is also made to last, powered by a seven-day power reserve ensuring the top-notch quality that the watchmaker is known for.

Learn more HERE.

URwerk UR-100V Magic T

Here’s a creation that shows the “bare beauty” of a timepiece. This UR-100V Magic T is a raw titanium timepiece that is made for the minimalist at heart. It’s simplicity with a twist. The metallic grey dial plays between minimalism and mechanism, incorporating subtle yet eye-catching colours. See it literally shine under light with its complex design that brings out the 3D structure of the dial.

Learn more HERE.

Panerai Luminor Due Pastello 38mm

Panerai stays true to its roots of distinction, aesthetics and function while continuously exploring new timepieces created with unique origins. This timepiece marks the first of its kind: created with modern pastel-coloured dials emitting a vibrant yet elegant charm. Wearable even in the dark, the sandwich dials are infused with glow-in-the-dark Super-Luminova. This timepiece is available in three shades — powdery pink, light blue and green.

OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M

A sleek timepiece made for the ones in action, the Seamaster Diver 300M is James Bond’s beloved dial. The Diver in blue made its debut in 1995’s ‘GoldenEye’ as the spy wears this timepiece while swiftly going on his missions. Capturing the essence of a classic Diver, the dial boasts a wavy dial with skeletonised hands and a helium escape valve. The versatile design is great as an everyday watch, with a signature diving kit that makes it durable even in water.

Learn more HERE.

CIGA Design U-Series Blue Planet Mechanical Watch (Gliding version)

The rising innovative watchmaker, CIGA Design returns with a new variation for the award-winning Blue Planet collection. The Gliding version is completely made out of ceramic, making the manufacturing process extremely difficult but more scratch-proof. Each timepiece is carefully crafted using aerobically sintered ceramic at 1800°C, creating a consistent texture finished with a minimalist bracelet link – reminiscent of the ladder of life. The light-sensitive ceramic shows a slight change in appearance when met with light and shadows. 24K pure gold details also elevate the new dial’s luxurious appeal, only available in the Gliding version. The curvature of the timepiece has been crafted to perfection, creating a perfect curve for a 3D effect when worn on the wrist.

Learn more HERE.

Luminox ICE-SAR Arctic 1050 Series

To those who like to explore the wonders of the wilderness, this watch is made for you. Luminox partners up with heroes on ice, ICE-SAR to release the ICE-SAR Arctic 1050 series. The 46mm case timepiece is created as a symbol of courage and resilience inspired by the Icelandic rescue team. The black dial is accompanied by red and orange parts, giving a playful twist to the adventurers’ watch. Adding a rescuer’s twist to the dial, a Pulsometer is added to assist in pulse discovery for wearers, crucial for first responders in emergencies.

Learn more HERE.



(Header and Featured Image: Rado)

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur